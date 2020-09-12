Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Sri Lankan bowler Tony Opatha dies aged 73

Former Sri Lanka seamer Tony Opatha, who represented his side in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, died from a suspected stroke at the age of 79 on Friday morning in Colombo.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:12 IST
Former Sri Lankan bowler Tony Opatha dies aged 73
Sri Lanka Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka seamer Tony Opatha, who represented his side in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, died from a suspected stroke at the age of 79 on Friday morning in Colombo. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer was in the hospital for the past several days.

Opatha, the domestic stalwart, played five ODIs for Sri Lanka scalping five wickets at an average of 36.00. He also played a year of club cricket in Ireland, and later played in the Netherlands. Opatha had been among Sri Lanka's first cricketers to play club cricket in England. His last international match was against India in 1979, where he picked three wickets.

He was among 49 players to be honoured by Sri Lanka Cricket for their services to cricket in 2018. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka cricket board has announced that player auction of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held on October 1.

Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan are among the 150 international players to go under the hammer for the auction. The inaugural edition of the LPL will take place from November 14 to December 6. The tournament was slated to be held in August but had to be postponed due to the circumstances surrounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-match league will be played across three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. The LPL launch will be held in Hambantota. The five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna will participate in the League. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020