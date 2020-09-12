Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG sign Italian full-back Florenzi on loan

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of right back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan deal from Italian Serie A club Roma.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:20 IST
PSG sign Italian full-back Florenzi on loan
PSG logo. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of right back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan deal from Italian Serie A club Roma. The French Ligue 1 defending champions added that the deal included a purchase option when the loan ends next summer.

The 29-year-old Italian international is the first newcomer at Parc des Princess during this transfer window, which will be a relief for Thomas Tuchel's side who are severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as seven players in the first team squad, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, had tested positive recently. Neymar has now returned to the training ground. Florenzi started his football career in Roma's youth teams and turned pro in 2011. He spent almost all his career at the Serie A side where he scored 28 goals and provided 32 assists in 280 appearances.

He has also been capped 36 times for the Italian national team. "I'm really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-Germain player. They're one of the major clubs in Europe today, confirmed by their run to the Champions League final last month," said Florenzi to PSG's official website.

"We have extraordinary challenges ahead of us this season, and it will be a pleasure and an honour to face them alongside my new teammates, who are among the best players in the world," he added. The Champions League finalists kicked off their league title defence on Thursday with a shock 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Lens, in a game which Tuchel fielded several young players such as 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who was just making his second appearance for the first team.

PSG will face a busy schedule in the coming week with a clash against last season's runners-up Marseille on Sunday, followed by Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020