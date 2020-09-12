Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs aim to bounce back against Brewers

He has surrendered four runs in each of his past two starts and is looking for his first victory since Aug. 24. The 32-year-old veteran is 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs, including a 4-2 loss at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:51 IST
Cubs aim to bounce back against Brewers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirates)

Veteran Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks will aim for his third victory in a row when the Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday evening. Hendricks (5-4, 3.41 ERA) has won back-to-back starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, allowing only two runs in 14 innings while walking two and striking out 10.

"I've had a chance to face (Hendricks), and it can be a frustrating at-bat," Cubs outfielder Cameron Maybin said after Hendricks' last start. "On the other side, facing him for a long time, I (would) tell my other teammates, 'You know we're facing Baby Maddux,' because he can throw the ball wherever he wants to throw it." Now comes another important start for the 30-year-old Dartmouth alum.

The Cubs (26-20) opened the season at 13-3, the best record in the majors, but they have gone 13-17 since that time. Chicago has been shut out twice in its past three games after not being shut out in its first 43 games. Meanwhile, Milwaukee (20-22) has moved within four games of the first-place Cubs in the National League Central. Perhaps more important, the Brewers are only one game behind the second-place Cardinals for a postseason berth.

Milwaukee is coming off its fourth shutout victory of the season and its second in a row. Ryan Braun lifted the Brewers to a 1-0 win in the series opener with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Christian Yelich. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64 ERA) will look to continue his team's success. He has surrendered four runs in each of his past two starts and is looking for his first victory since Aug. 24.

The 32-year-old veteran is 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs, including a 4-2 loss at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13. In that contest, Anderson allowed two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has struck out 19 while issuing only three walks in 20 1/3 innings vs. Chicago in his career. By comparison, Hendricks is 9-6 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 career starts against Milwaukee.

Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia will try to stay hot after going 2-for-3 with a walk in the series opener. Garcia started the season in right field but shifted to center after Lorenzo Cain opted out amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been a grind," Garcia recently said to reporters. "Most of my career, I've been playing right field. At right field, you don't have to run a lot. That's the big difference between center field and right field.

"I think I've got to cover all the gaps, and playing every day, it's a grind. But I like to play. I'm a competitive guy. I'm going to play wherever they put me and try to do my best." Cubs manager David Ross said he wanted his team to remain optimistic despite the tight loss on Friday.

"I thought all in all, that was a very clean game," Ross said. "A lot of great pitchers on both sides that were fresh, and we just came out a little short. But I was really proud of the group and the way they played (Friday) and battled. ... There's a lot of positives to take away from that." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020