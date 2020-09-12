Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana govt to lift ban on football soon: Official

Ghana is set to lift the ban on football and other contact sports imposed six months ago due to COVID-19, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:00 IST
Ghana govt to lift ban on football soon: Official
Representation Image. Image Credit: ANI

Accra [Ghana], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghana is set to lift the ban on football and other contact sports imposed six months ago due to COVID-19, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said. According to Nkrumah, the Ghanaian government has already engaged various stakeholders and will soon announce the resumption of football and other contact sports in the country.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo imposed a ban on football and other contact sports due to the spread of the virus in March. Subsequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) annulled the 2019/2020 football season. However, the Ghanaian leader gave special dispensation to the female under 17 and 20 national teams as well as the male under 17 to prepare for upcoming international assignments.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will hold presidential and general assembly elections on March 12 next year in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the continental football body announced after an executive committee meeting. According to CAF, the names of prospective candidates will be communicated to the various national associations on Jan. 11 next year.

The 61-year-old incumbent president Ahmad Ahmad, who brought the 29-year reign of former president Issa Hayatou to an end by defeating him in January 2016 could seek a second four-year term. The CAF elections seek to elect a president and members into the executive committee of the confederation. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...

Hungary daily coronavirus cases near 1,000, schools to stay open

Hungarys daily new coronavirus cases reached a record 916 on Saturday, by far the highest since the onset of the pandemic as schools reopened and strict measures that helped contain the pandemic in the spring have yet to be reinstated. Even...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Before the warring sides sit down for fa...

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020