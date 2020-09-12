Ghana govt to lift ban on football soon: Official

Accra [Ghana], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghana is set to lift the ban on football and other contact sports imposed six months ago due to COVID-19, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said. According to Nkrumah, the Ghanaian government has already engaged various stakeholders and will soon announce the resumption of football and other contact sports in the country.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo imposed a ban on football and other contact sports due to the spread of the virus in March. Subsequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) annulled the 2019/2020 football season. However, the Ghanaian leader gave special dispensation to the female under 17 and 20 national teams as well as the male under 17 to prepare for upcoming international assignments.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will hold presidential and general assembly elections on March 12 next year in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the continental football body announced after an executive committee meeting. According to CAF, the names of prospective candidates will be communicated to the various national associations on Jan. 11 next year.

The 61-year-old incumbent president Ahmad Ahmad, who brought the 29-year reign of former president Issa Hayatou to an end by defeating him in January 2016 could seek a second four-year term. The CAF elections seek to elect a president and members into the executive committee of the confederation. (ANI/Xinhua)