Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL helps domestic players in executing their skills better, says Sandeep Warrier

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Sandeep Warrier has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps in providing the Indian domestic players an exposure to execute their skills better in crunch situations.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:20 IST
IPL helps domestic players in executing their skills better, says Sandeep Warrier
KKR pacer Sandeep Warrier (Photo/ Sandeep Warrier Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Sandeep Warrier has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps in providing the Indian domestic players an exposure to execute their skills better in crunch situations. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

"The main thing that we learn from each of them is how they treat the game. The way our Indian international players like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa or Shubman Gill prepare and treat the game, it's way different from what we see in domestic cricket. So, I think it's just the mindset that you can get from IPL or by playing a level higher than domestic cricket," the official website of KKR quoted Warrier as saying. "That's all. Basically, it's figuring out how confident they are in executing their skills. If you are a domestic player, you may just hold yourself back and not be sure what you are doing. But one level up, even though they are not 100 percent sure, they will just go and execute it. This is the main difference I found," he added.

When asked as to how he deals with the gruelling scheduling of the IPL, Warrier replied: "I played IPL after spending 55 matches (on the bench). So, for me it was not much of a pressure as I knew if I could execute my plans, I would be successful. And if I failed to execute, I needed to work more. That's all that I was thinking. So, last year was not much of a pressure as no one was expecting anything out of me. Let's see how it goes this year." Warrier was picked by the KKR think-tank as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the 2019 season. He played just three matches for the side in the 2019 edition, managing to take two wickets.

However, the KKR lineup decided to retain the pacer for the 2020 edition of the tournament. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will face Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament on September 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sikhs start signature campaign for inclusion of Punjabi in official languages list in J-K

A Sikh organisation on Saturday launched a signature campaign here to press for the inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign by Sikh Youth Sewa Trust started outside a gurdwara in Gandhi Naga...

Moto E7 Plus with 48MP dual camera, SD 460 SoC hits Brazil

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus, in Brazil. The budget phone is the successor to the Moto E6 Plus and comes with an HD display, a two-day battery, and a 48-megapixel dual camera array at the back.The Moto E7 ...

1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the states health department informed. The highest number of new cases were reported from Patna with 205 ...

JEE Mains Topper among girls in TL aims for IIT-Bombay

Her interest in mathematics since school days and a burning desire to get into IIT-Bombay and do computer engineering prompted Chukku Tanuja to excel in the JEE-Mains exam and be the topper among girls in Telangana. Hailing from Vizianagara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020