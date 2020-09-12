6-day online refresher course for AIFF D-License coach educators concludes

All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised six-day online refresher course for AIFF D-License coach educators that concluded on Saturday. The refresher course was led by Savio Medeira, Head of Coach Education, AIFF and assisted by Shakti Chauhan, with the intent of revising the existing D-License Curriculum along with the help of all coach educators.

A total of 70 coach educators from five zones took part in the course. While 11 educators from the North Zone, and 32 from the West Zone, 10 coach educators from the North-East zone also participated in the course. Furthermore, 11 from the Central zone and 6 from the South Zone attended the course. The course will facilitate the revalidation process and the opportunity to the coach educators to conduct courses pan-India.

Medeira stated that the six-day initiative will help "streamline" future courses. "The idea behind this course was to talk about the new content and the manual once we start. It will be helpful to streamline the AIFF D-License Courses in the future once the activity resumes," he said. (ANI)