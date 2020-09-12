Cycling-Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 of the Tour de France

Cycling-Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 of the Tour de FranceReuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:33 IST
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen timed his effort to perfection to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 194.5-km ride from Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday.
The Team Sunweb rider attacked with just under three kilometres to go and never looked back as Slovenian Luka Mezgec took second place and Italian Simone Consonni came home third, 15 seconds behind. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey ahead of Sunday 15th stage, a 174.5-km mountain trek ending up the Col du Grand Colombier.
Triple world champion Peter Sagan regained some ground on points classification leader Sam Bennett when he finished fourth after the Irishman was dropped early on and could not fight for victory in the finale.
