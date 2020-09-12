Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh ready to tour Sri Lanka if seven-day quarantine is maintained: BCB

Bangladesh is set to go ahead with its scheduled three-match Test tour of Sri Lanka as per schedule provided the hosts stick to the seven-day mandatory quarantine regulations for the visiting team, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Saturday.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:49 IST
Bangladesh ready to tour Sri Lanka if seven-day quarantine is maintained: BCB

Bangladesh is set to go ahead with its scheduled three-match Test tour of Sri Lanka as per schedule provided the hosts stick to the seven-day mandatory quarantine regulations for the visiting team, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Saturday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday stated that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has informed them that the visitors will have to spend a week in quarantine instead of the earlier mandated 14-day period ahead of their upcoming series.

"We're communicating with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on a regular basis. We sought detailed plans from them but they informed us that they are talking with their health ministry about the quarantine period," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters. "In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have to be in quarantine for the first seven days after arrival, after which the players can go ahead with the training schedule. "We believe that if it remains seven days of quarantine, we can proceed according to our plans. (But) I think we should wait for feedback from SLC before making any further comment." Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was earlier shifted from July-August to September. According to the current schedule, Bangladesh are likely to reach Sri Lanka on September 27 for the three-Test series beginning on October 24. Nizamuddin said they expected to hear from SLC "within the next two-three days" and might need "to make some minor adjustments" to their plans due to the changing circumstances.

The Test series will see the resumption of cricket in both the countries since coronavirus outbreak had shutdown all activities in March. Bangladesh has started their preparation and the players might have a week-long residential camp ahead of the tour beginning on September 21..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

127 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday. The new cases include twenty inmates of the district jail and four poli...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Congo gold miners scour rubble for bodies after cave-in

Adds quotes, details BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 12 Reuters - I nformal gold miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo scoured rubble on Saturday for more than 50 colleagues presumed dead after a mine collapsed under the...

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020