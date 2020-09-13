Tennis-Osaka wins U.S. Open title

Tennis-Osaka wins U.S. Open titleReuters | New York | Updated: 13-09-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 03:41 IST
Naomi Osaka won the most unique of U.S. Open titles on Saturday when she beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 to lift the trophy for the second time in three years.
With the hardcourt major being staged without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese fourth seed did not let the unusual circumstances distract her as she produced an battling performance to win her third Grand Slam title. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Christian Radnedge)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naomi Osaka
- Belarusian
- Victoria Azarenka
- Christian Radnedge
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Women march through Belarusian capital calling for Lukashenko to step down
15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media lose accreditation
Lukashenko considers re-routing Belarusian cargo after sanctions - Belta
Belarusian authorities raid Minsk office of PandaDoc software-maker - CEO
Ex-candidate says Belarusians will no longer obey president