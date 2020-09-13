Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton takes 90th win in crazy, red-flagged Tuscan GP

The race was Ferrari's 1,000th championship grand prix but the best the sport's most successful team could manage was eighth for Charles Leclerc while team mate Sebastian Vettel finished 10th. RICCIARDO FOURTH Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Renault, after looking good for a first podium since he joined the French team from Red Bull at the end of 2018, with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez fifth and McLaren's Lando Norris sixth. Mercedes, celebrating their 100th win in the modern era, are now 152 points clear of second-placed Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:02 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton takes 90th win in crazy, red-flagged Tuscan GP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 90th Formula One win, one short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record, after a crazy Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that twice had to be stopped and re-started. The six-times world champion's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two in a crash-strewn race at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit north of Florence in central Italy.

Red Bull's British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon, whose Dutch team mate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel after a second corner collision, took third place for his first career F1 podium. Hamilton's sixth win in nine races this season sent him 55 points clear of Bottas, with eight rounds remaining, and the Briton also took an extra point for fastest lap at a circuit making its F1 debut.

"It was all a bit of a daze. It was like three races in one day," gasped Hamilton, who finished 4.880 seconds clear of Bottas for a record 222nd points finish in a race with three standing starts. "All those restarts, the focus that's needed during that time, it's really, really hard," said the Briton, who started on pole but lost out to Bottas initially.

He turned the tables at the first standing re-start and retained the lead at the second. The race was Ferrari's 1,000th championship grand prix but the best the sport's most successful team could manage was eighth for Charles Leclerc while team mate Sebastian Vettel finished 10th.

RICCIARDO FOURTH Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Renault, after looking good for a first podium since he joined the French team from Red Bull at the end of 2018, with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez fifth and McLaren's Lando Norris sixth.

Mercedes, celebrating their 100th win in the modern era, are now 152 points clear of second-placed Red Bull in the constructors' standings. The race was stopped eight laps in following a collision among backmarkers who sped up too early when the safety car had peeled off with Bottas leading and controlling the pace.

Debris was scattered across the main straight after McLaren's Carlos Sainz piled into the back of Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi with Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Williams' Nicholas Latifi also caught up. None were injured. "Everyone in front of me thought the race was going and we were all flat out until someone realised the race was not on," said Sainz.

"It's definitely not a nice feeling to do 280kph and suddenly find three cars in the middle of the straight." The safety car had been deployed initially after Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri was launched into Verstappen's car after contact with Romain Grosjean's Haas and Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo.

The retirement was Verstappen's second in a row and third of the season. The front wing of Vettel's Ferrari was also damaged in contact with Sainz, his replacement at the Italian team next year.

The race was red-flagged again with 13 laps remaining when Canadian Lance Stroll crashed his Racing Point at the second Arrabbiata turn after a puncture, leaving the car a wreck. This time Ricciardo seized second from Bottas at the re-start only to be retaken by the Finn. Albon then passed him with eight laps to go.

The race, the first of the COVID-ravaged season to have a limited crowd, was the second in a row to be red-flagged and the first since Brazil 2016 to have two such stoppages. Only 12 drivers finished, with AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat seventh and Raikkonen ninth after a five second time penalty.

Williams' George Russell, still without an F1 point, ran as high as eighth and was in a scoring position when the race was stopped for the second time and took away his hard-earned advantage. He ended up 11th.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case; U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in Pakistan

At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said. The accused ambushed the car in Peshawars Michni road, killing M...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday. He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of ho...

Colts RB Mack injures ankle, ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sundays game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before at...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots: Source.

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots Source....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020