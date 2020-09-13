Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 13

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL Sunday game coverage:

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami (G1), 1:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego (G1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami (G2), ~4:25 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego (G2), ~7:25 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. - -

Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to miss the remainder of the season and perhaps a portion of the playoffs with a hamstring injury.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-CHOI, Field Level Media - -

Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-HOWARD, Field Level Media - -

Reds RHP Gray placed on IL with back strain The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right mid-back strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-GRAY, Field Level Media - -

MLB notebook Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball.

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Safeway Open

Coverage of the fourth round of the 2020 Safeway Open in Napa Valley, Calif. GOLF-PGA-SAFEWAY, Field Level Media

- - LPGA ANA Inspiration

Sunday coverage of the ANA Inspiration from Rancho Mirage, Calif. GOLF-LPGA-ANA, Field Level Media

- - Champions -- Sanford International

Sunday coverage of the Sanford International from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. GOLF-CHAMP-SANFORD-INTERNATIONAL, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

NFL broadcasts have option to feature stadium-specific noise If the crowd noise that television viewers hear Sunday coming from an empty NFL stadium sounds authentic, that's because it is.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BROADCASTS, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Saints entertained pursuit of Brady if Brees retired The New Orleans Saints entertained interest in Tom Brady this offseason as fellow quarterback Drew Brees weighed his options, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-TB-BRADY-BREES, Field Level Media - -

Report: No positive tests for NFL players, coaches All NFL players and coaches involved in Sunday games passed tests for COVID-19 and "should be good to go," pending a health check upon arrival at stadiums, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

FOOTBALL-NFL-COVID-19, Field level Media - -

Eagles OT Johnson inactive for opener vs. Washington Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled inactive for the team's season opener against the host Washington Football Team on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-PHI-LANE-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

Lions WR Golladay, CB Okudah inactive vs. Bears Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay and prize rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah have been ruled inactive for the Detroit Lions' season-opening game against the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-CHI-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's game coverage: Raiders at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Washington FT, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

- - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA playoff schedule Sunday: L.A. Clippers at Denver (G6), 1 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule Sunday: East finals: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders (G4), 3 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

U.S. Open coverage Recap of the ATP action at the U.S. Open.

TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTO RACING Sunday's event coverage

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2, 1 p.m. - - - -

WNBA WNBA coverage Sunday:

Dallas at New York, noon Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Manning foundation endows scholarships at 6 HBCU campuses

Peyton Manning's foundation has created endowed scholarships at six Historically Black College and Universities. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MANNING-FOUNDATION-HBCU, Field Level Media

- - Army takes personal approach to find date for Saturday

Only in 2020. In a strange college football season, Army athletic director Mike Buddie tweeted a seemingly appropriate message on Sunday as he seeks to fill out his football team's schedule. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARMY-GAME, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

Sunday MLS matches: Minnesota at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Sunday event schedule:

Overwatch League playoffs (Asian bracket) PUBG Continental Series 2 - Asia Pacific

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America

Overwatch League playoffs (North American bracket) PUBG Continental Series 2 - Europe

- - Kim out as T1 coach after failure to qualify for Worlds

Jeong-soo "Kim" Kim is out as coach of T1 after the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. ESPORTS-LOL-KIM, Field Level Media

- - - -