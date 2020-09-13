Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 13

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:51 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 13

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL Sunday game coverage:

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami (G1), 1:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego (G1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami (G2), ~4:25 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego (G2), ~7:25 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. - -

Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to miss the remainder of the season and perhaps a portion of the playoffs with a hamstring injury.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-CHOI, Field Level Media - -

Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-HOWARD, Field Level Media - -

Reds RHP Gray placed on IL with back strain The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right mid-back strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-GRAY, Field Level Media - -

MLB notebook Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball.

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Safeway Open

Coverage of the fourth round of the 2020 Safeway Open in Napa Valley, Calif. GOLF-PGA-SAFEWAY, Field Level Media

- - LPGA ANA Inspiration

Sunday coverage of the ANA Inspiration from Rancho Mirage, Calif. GOLF-LPGA-ANA, Field Level Media

- - Champions -- Sanford International

Sunday coverage of the Sanford International from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. GOLF-CHAMP-SANFORD-INTERNATIONAL, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

NFL broadcasts have option to feature stadium-specific noise If the crowd noise that television viewers hear Sunday coming from an empty NFL stadium sounds authentic, that's because it is.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BROADCASTS, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Saints entertained pursuit of Brady if Brees retired The New Orleans Saints entertained interest in Tom Brady this offseason as fellow quarterback Drew Brees weighed his options, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-TB-BRADY-BREES, Field Level Media - -

Report: No positive tests for NFL players, coaches All NFL players and coaches involved in Sunday games passed tests for COVID-19 and "should be good to go," pending a health check upon arrival at stadiums, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

FOOTBALL-NFL-COVID-19, Field level Media - -

Eagles OT Johnson inactive for opener vs. Washington Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled inactive for the team's season opener against the host Washington Football Team on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-PHI-LANE-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

Lions WR Golladay, CB Okudah inactive vs. Bears Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay and prize rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah have been ruled inactive for the Detroit Lions' season-opening game against the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-CHI-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's game coverage: Raiders at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Washington FT, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

- - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA playoff schedule Sunday: L.A. Clippers at Denver (G6), 1 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule Sunday: East finals: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders (G4), 3 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

U.S. Open coverage Recap of the ATP action at the U.S. Open.

TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTO RACING Sunday's event coverage

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2, 1 p.m. - - - -

WNBA WNBA coverage Sunday:

Dallas at New York, noon Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Manning foundation endows scholarships at 6 HBCU campuses

Peyton Manning's foundation has created endowed scholarships at six Historically Black College and Universities. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MANNING-FOUNDATION-HBCU, Field Level Media

- - Army takes personal approach to find date for Saturday

Only in 2020. In a strange college football season, Army athletic director Mike Buddie tweeted a seemingly appropriate message on Sunday as he seeks to fill out his football team's schedule. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARMY-GAME, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

Sunday MLS matches: Minnesota at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Sunday event schedule:

Overwatch League playoffs (Asian bracket) PUBG Continental Series 2 - Asia Pacific

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America

Overwatch League playoffs (North American bracket) PUBG Continental Series 2 - Europe

- - Kim out as T1 coach after failure to qualify for Worlds

Jeong-soo "Kim" Kim is out as coach of T1 after the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. ESPORTS-LOL-KIM, Field Level Media

- - - -

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case; U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NHC said.The ...

3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in Pakistan

At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said. The accused ambushed the car in Peshawars Michni road, killing M...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday. He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of ho...

Colts RB Mack injures ankle, ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sundays game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020