Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Zverev left reeling after Grand Slam slips through his fingers

I do believe that I will be a Grand Slam champion at some point." The fifth seed said the turning point in the four-hour thriller came when Thiem broke his serve for the first time in the third set, a break which reversed the momentum of the match.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:26 IST
Tennis-Zverev left reeling after Grand Slam slips through his fingers

Alexander Zverev said it was too soon to look for the positives in his U.S. Open campaign as the devastated German struggled to come to terms with Sunday's five-set defeat to Dominic Thiem in the Flushing Meadows final.

After winning the opening two sets in his first Grand Slam final, the 23-year-old looked set for victory until second seed Thiem fought back, taking the title in a tiebreak as an exhausted Zverev struggled through a thigh cramp that neutralized his powerful serve. "I was super close to being a Grand Slam champion. I was a few games away, maybe a few points away," he told reporters. "I don't think it's my last chance. I do believe that I will be a Grand Slam champion at some point."

The fifth seed said the turning point in the four-hour thriller came when Thiem broke his serve for the first time in the third set, a break which reversed the momentum of the match. "He started playing much better and I started playing much worse," said Zverev, who also lost to Thiem in the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year.

Asked if he could point to any positives from his time at Flushing Meadows, he was blunt: "That question is probably two, three days too early to ask right now." During the on-court trophy presentation Zverev tearfully thanked his parents, whom he said had both contracted the novel coronavirus.

"Unfortunately my dad and my mother got tested positive before the tournament and they couldn’t have gone with me. I miss them," he said, pausing to compose himself. "I’m sure they're sitting at home, even though I lost they’re pretty proud."

He later told reporters he was so lost in the moment that he could not recall what he had said. "Losing 7-6 in the fifth after being two sets to love and a break up is not easy," he said. "At the speech, I mean, I got emotional. I couldn't put two words together.

"Yeah, it was a difficult moment for me." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has just announced a structured 140MWp supply contract with UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia Limited ...

Taiwan holding five Hong Kongers picked up at sea-sources

Taiwan has been holding since last month five people from Hong Kong who fled the Chinese-run city by boat and were picked up by Taiwans coast guard in the South China Sea, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Democratic Taiwan ...

On this day in 2007: India defeated Pak through bowl-out in T20 WC

It was on September 14, 2007, when India defeated Pakistan through a bowl-out in a group stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup was played in South Africa and this group stage match between arch-rivals India...

Scheffler out of US Open with a positive coronavirus test

Scottie Scheffler became the second player forced to withdraw from a major championship because of the coronavirus with a positive test result that knocks him out of the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot. The USGA said Scheffler, the leadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020