Sports News Roundup: Padres gain doubleheader sweep over Giants; Hamilton takes a knee in 'Arrest the Cops' T-shirt and more

Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles

Pinch hitter Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon. With the four-game sweep of the Orioles, the Yankees (26-21) moved 5 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the Orioles 21-3 this weekend.

Thiem claims U.S. Open title after thrilling fightback

Austria's Dominic Thiem finally claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. The 27-year-old world number three appeared to have blown his golden chance as he fell two sets behind but hit back to become the first player to win a Grand Slam from having trailed by two sets since Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.

Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australia's top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League (NBL) Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 2020/21 season would be delayed until at least mid-January to boost the chances of having crowds watch games and deliver a revenue boost.

Padres gain doubleheader sweep over Giants

Jurickson Profar drove in the tie-breaking run by slashing a fake-bunt single off the glove of Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, and Manny Machado singled home a second run in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated visiting San Francisco 3-1 in the second game to complete a doubleheader sweep. Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers had a pair of two-run singles as the Padres won the opener 6-0.

Hamilton takes a knee in 'Arrest the Cops' T-shirt

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the start of the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt declaring "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor". The words "say her name" and a photograph of Taylor were on the back of Briton Hamilton's black shirt as he knelt with other drivers before the anthem as part of the sport's now-regular anti-racism stance.

NFL roundup: Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees and ran 6 yards for another score. Brees, who passed Brett Favre for the NFL career lead in pass attempts, finished 18 of 30 for 160 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

U.S. Open offers glimpse of tennis' future in pandemic era

The U.S. Open finishes on Sunday having largely pulled off what was once seen as impossible: hosting an international sports mega-event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. With 6,500 coronavirus tests and more than 25,000 temperature checks administered, the tournament offered a glimpse into how tennis could adapt in the global, deadly pandemic era.

Cink wins Safeway Open, claims first title since 2009 British Open

Stewart Cink made eight birdies in the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open on Sunday to claim a two-shot victory over Harry Higgs for his first title since winning the British Open in 2009. The 47-year-old American fired a final-round 65 to finish on 21-under for the tournament.

Zverev left reeling after Grand Slam slips through his fingers

Alexander Zverev said it was too soon to look for the positives in his U.S. Open campaign as the devastated German struggled to come to terms with Sunday's five-set defeat to Dominic Thiem in the Flushing Meadows final. After winning the opening two sets in his first Grand Slam final, the 23-year-old looked set for victory until second seed Thiem fought back, taking the title in a tiebreak as an exhausted Zverev struggled through a thigh cramp that neutralized his powerful serve.

NFL: Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pregame protests from coast-to-coast on Sunday, taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of having fans boo, which overshadowed the season opener. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only team hosting a Week One game allowing fans on Sunday, so there were no repeats of Thursday's scenes at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium when members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans were booed during a moment of silence for social justice.