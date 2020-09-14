Left Menu
Development News Edition

It was like a day four or five Test wicket, says Pat Cummins as Australia lose 2nd ODI

After a 24-run defeat in the second ODI against England at Old Trafford, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that it was a tough wicket to bat on and it looked like a "day four or five Test wicket" with variable bounce.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:34 IST
It was like a day four or five Test wicket, says Pat Cummins as Australia lose 2nd ODI
Australia pacer Pat Cummins . Image Credit: ANI

After a 24-run defeat in the second ODI against England at Old Trafford, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that it was a tough wicket to bat on and it looked like a "day four or five Test wicket" with variable bounce. "It was a really tough wicket especially to start on, and unfortunately we just couldn't get through that period and couldn't finish it off. It was more like a day four or five Test wicket where it was a bit up and down. You saw some guys still bat quite well on it, once you're in you can get there, but also it felt like you could really squeeze [the run rate] and not that true bounce you expect over here," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Chasing 232, Australia got off to a bad start losing opener David Warner (6) in the fourth over of the innings as Jofra Archer had him caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch put on a brief stand of 28 runs, but the partnership was broken by Archer as he dismissed Stoinis (9) in the eighth over, reducing Australia to 37/2. Marnus Labuschagne joined Finch in the middle and they put on 107 runs for the third wicket, but England staged a remarkable comeback as the side dismissed Labuschagne (48), Mitchell Marsh (1), Aaron Finch (73), and Glenn Maxwell (1) in quick succession, reducing Australia to 147/6.

Alex Carey did try to revive Australia's hopes of winning the match with a knock of 36 runs, but England managed to bundle out the visitors for 207 in the 49th over, winning the match by 24 runs. In the final overs of the England innings, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid added some precious runs to take the total past the 230-run mark. They put up a stand of 76 runs. Curran (37) was dismissed in the final over, but Rashid remained unbeaten on 35.

The speedster admitted that bowlers faced difficulty finding a perfect length in the death-overs and the visitors gave away too many runs in the final 10 overs. "On that wicket for 40 overs it felt like good-length bowling was the hardest to hit, and then suddenly they started hitting them quite nicely. We'll have a review for sure. I think we went for 80-odd runs in the last 10 overs," Cummins said.

"We're suddenly only chasing 200 and it's a different game. Adil and Tom are both really good batsmen, they might be batting nine and 10, but when they walked out we knew they could still hold a bat," he added. The three-match series is now levelled at 1-1 and the final game will be played at Old Trafford on September 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business

Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Criticising the move, the opposition led by the Congress said tha...

No proposal for raising FII limit in PSBs to 49 pc: Thakur

There is no proposal for raising Foreign Institutional Investment FII ceiling in public sector banks to 49 per cent from 20 per cent for capital mobilisation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monda...

FDI inflow from China declines to USD 163.77 million in FY20: Thakur

There has been decline in foreign direct inflow from China in the last three years with FDI coming down to USD 163.77 million in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Giving details of the ...

Asia offers more flu shots to head off COVID-19 complications

Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems. With a second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020