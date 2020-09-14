Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Further tests are planned for Monday, but the team is bracing for the results to show a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, according to the Dallas Morning News website. "I know he's a great asset to this offense," quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, according to ESPN. "Would hate to lose him for the rest of the year if that's the case."

Jarwin, undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017, has 58 receptions for 672 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons. He had one catch for 12 yards Sunday. The news about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is less dire. After leaving the game after the first quarter, the Cowboys' signal caller on defense was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone, which could mean a recovery period of up to six weeks, the website reported.

While Vander Esch, who had fully recovered from neck surgery early this year to deal with a neck stinger, is expected to be placed on injured reserve, although a change to IR rules would allow him to return in as little as three weeks. The team will make determination as to whether surgery will be needed after additional tests Monday, according to multiple reports. Vander Esch, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (19th overall) in 2018, played nine games a season ago before his neck injury. In 25 games (20 starts) over two seasons entering 2020, he had 212 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and one-half sack.

Also hurt in the second quarter was reserve tackle Cam Erving, who sustained a sprain of his medial collateral ligament in his left knee while in field-goal protection. As with Jarwin, further tests were to be performed on Monday.

--Field Level Media