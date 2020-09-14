Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Further tests are planned for Monday, but the team is bracing for the results to show a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, according to the Dallas Morning News website.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:39 IST
Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Further tests are planned for Monday, but the team is bracing for the results to show a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, according to the Dallas Morning News website. "I know he's a great asset to this offense," quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, according to ESPN. "Would hate to lose him for the rest of the year if that's the case."

Jarwin, undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017, has 58 receptions for 672 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons. He had one catch for 12 yards Sunday. The news about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is less dire. After leaving the game after the first quarter, the Cowboys' signal caller on defense was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone, which could mean a recovery period of up to six weeks, the website reported.

While Vander Esch, who had fully recovered from neck surgery early this year to deal with a neck stinger, is expected to be placed on injured reserve, although a change to IR rules would allow him to return in as little as three weeks. The team will make determination as to whether surgery will be needed after additional tests Monday, according to multiple reports. Vander Esch, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (19th overall) in 2018, played nine games a season ago before his neck injury. In 25 games (20 starts) over two seasons entering 2020, he had 212 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and one-half sack.

Also hurt in the second quarter was reserve tackle Cam Erving, who sustained a sprain of his medial collateral ligament in his left knee while in field-goal protection. As with Jarwin, further tests were to be performed on Monday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business

Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Criticising the move, the opposition led by the Congress said tha...

No proposal for raising FII limit in PSBs to 49 pc: Thakur

There is no proposal for raising Foreign Institutional Investment FII ceiling in public sector banks to 49 per cent from 20 per cent for capital mobilisation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monda...

FDI inflow from China declines to USD 163.77 million in FY20: Thakur

There has been decline in foreign direct inflow from China in the last three years with FDI coming down to USD 163.77 million in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Giving details of the ...

Asia offers more flu shots to head off COVID-19 complications

Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems. With a second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020