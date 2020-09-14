Rugby-Refreshed Brumbies ready to fire up for Reds - Banks

The ACT Brumbies enjoyed a "massive boost" from having a week off with family and are ready to fire up against the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby AU final, outside back Tom Banks said on Monday. Having finished top of the table at the end of the regular season, the Brumbies enjoyed a rest while the Reds completed a bruising 25-13 win over the Melbourne Rebels in a tight playoff contest at Lang Park on Saturday.

Banks, one of 13 Brumbies named in Dave Rennie's bumper Wallabies squad on Sunday, said the break had done his side a world of good as they look to clinch the domestic title at their home Canberra Stadium on Saturday. "That was the biggest thing, just to get away from footy," Banks told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"Obviously, we come back in this week and into a good week of prep. So, yeah, it's a massive boost. "But we know we've got to be prepared for a big battle this weekend."

Having already sewn up top spot, the Brumbies lost to the Reds 26-7 in their last clash at Lang Park earlier this month. Banks said the Dan McKellar-coached Brumbies would not be making wholesale changes for the rematch.

"We're just looking to fine-tune a few things this week and really come into the game firing," he said. "We know what we need to do. We obviously didn't do too well against them last time so we know what we need to improve on and we'll do that this week."