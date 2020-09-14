Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh, Ladakh

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju laid Foundation Stones for various sports facilities costing over 12 crore rupees in Leh, Ladakh today in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathur. The Minister laid the foundation for a Synthetic Track & Astroturf for football in Lehat Open Stadium. The estimated project cost is 10.68 crore and scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Similarly, construction of Gymnasium Hall in NDS indoor stadium would cost about 1.52 crore rupees and construction will be completed by March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kiren Rijiju said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Government is inculcating a sporting culture in the country which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit. He said that his ministry is contemplating to put sporting culture into a policy framework. The Minister said that Khelo India, University Games and Winter Games at various places of the country are encouraging the students, youth and people to participate in sporting activities. The Sports Minister emphasized the importance of Sports and highlighted the efforts of the Government to establish the predominance of India in the world sports events.

Shri Rijiju suggested Ladakh UT Administration constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sportspersons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures. He reminded the federations that in principle his ministry has recognized Ice Hockey as a national sport.

For sports infrastructure and development in Ladakh, Shri Kiren Rijiju announced relaxations at the function. He asked the UT administration to send proposals to develop sporting infrastructure in places with a thousand population in Ladakh. Under Khelo India programme, his ministry would relax the norms and provide funds and the facilities meant for Districts in the places suggested by the Administration as Khelo India district sub-centres. Similarly, sportspersons excelled in local events would get training in 23 centres of excellence across the country, depending on their sporting disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Shri RK Mathur appealed to the Sports Minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development. He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience and learn winter sports.

As part of the month and half long Fit India Freedom Run from 15th August to 2nd October, the Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju personally participated in Cyclothon earlier in the day along with MP Shri Jamyang Namgyal and local cyclists.

Ladakh MP Shri JamyangTsering Namgyal, LAHDC CEC Shri Gyal P Wangyal, senior officials from Ladakh UT and Sports Authority of India were also present at various programmes held today.

