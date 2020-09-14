Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh, Ladakh

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kiren Rijiju said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Government is inculcating a sporting culture in the country which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:58 IST
Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh, Ladakh
Shri Rijiju suggested Ladakh UT Administration constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sportspersons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBSrinagar)

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju laid Foundation Stones for various sports facilities costing over 12 crore rupees in Leh, Ladakh today in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathur. The Minister laid the foundation for a Synthetic Track & Astroturf for football in Lehat Open Stadium. The estimated project cost is 10.68 crore and scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Similarly, construction of Gymnasium Hall in NDS indoor stadium would cost about 1.52 crore rupees and construction will be completed by March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kiren Rijiju said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Government is inculcating a sporting culture in the country which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit. He said that his ministry is contemplating to put sporting culture into a policy framework. The Minister said that Khelo India, University Games and Winter Games at various places of the country are encouraging the students, youth and people to participate in sporting activities. The Sports Minister emphasized the importance of Sports and highlighted the efforts of the Government to establish the predominance of India in the world sports events.

Shri Rijiju suggested Ladakh UT Administration constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sportspersons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures. He reminded the federations that in principle his ministry has recognized Ice Hockey as a national sport.

For sports infrastructure and development in Ladakh, Shri Kiren Rijiju announced relaxations at the function. He asked the UT administration to send proposals to develop sporting infrastructure in places with a thousand population in Ladakh. Under Khelo India programme, his ministry would relax the norms and provide funds and the facilities meant for Districts in the places suggested by the Administration as Khelo India district sub-centres. Similarly, sportspersons excelled in local events would get training in 23 centres of excellence across the country, depending on their sporting disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Shri RK Mathur appealed to the Sports Minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development. He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience and learn winter sports.

As part of the month and half long Fit India Freedom Run from 15th August to 2nd October, the Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju personally participated in Cyclothon earlier in the day along with MP Shri Jamyang Namgyal and local cyclists.

Ladakh MP Shri JamyangTsering Namgyal, LAHDC CEC Shri Gyal P Wangyal, senior officials from Ladakh UT and Sports Authority of India were also present at various programmes held today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...

Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

Turkeys top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece pulled back to shore to resupply but that its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. Speaking Monday, Foreign Minis...

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020