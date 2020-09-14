Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Al Wahda removed from AFC Champions League after failing to arrive in Doha

shall be considered to have withdrawn from the competition having failed to arrive in Doha, Qatar ahead of their remaining Group A matches," the AFC said in a statement. "...the matches played by Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League (West) shall be considered 'null and void'.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:11 IST
Soccer-Al Wahda removed from AFC Champions League after failing to arrive in Doha

United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda have been withdrawn from the AFC Champions League after the club failed to arrive in Doha, Qatar for their remaining group matches, the continental soccer governing body (AFC) said on Monday. The AFC Champions League, Asia's elite club competition which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume in the West Asia hub of Qatar later on Monday and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on Oct. 16.

Al Wahda were supposed to arrive in Doha a minimum of four days before their match but informed the AFC last week that they could not travel due to positive COVID-19 tests which led to the club being placed under quarantine by authorities in the UAE. "Al Wahda... shall be considered to have withdrawn from the competition having failed to arrive in Doha, Qatar ahead of their remaining Group A matches," the AFC said in a statement.

"...the matches played by Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League (West) shall be considered 'null and void'. For the avoidance of doubt, no points or goals from the previous matches will be considered in determining the final group rankings." Al Wahda were second in Group A after two matches with four points, behind Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli on head-to-head away goals.

The AFC had drafted special rules applicable during the pandemic which informed participating clubs that those who cannot travel due to COVID-19 restrictions will be considered to have withdrawn from the competition. COVID-19 tests conducted on all participating teams in Qatar returned seven positive results over the weekend.

This year's edition of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India to be largest source of energy demand growth: BP Energy Outlook

India will be the largest source of demand growth for energy by 2050, supermajor BP Plc said on Monday, as it saw an end to the relentless growth of oil globally. In its annual Energy Outlook 2020, BP said global oil consumption may never r...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan after Belarus leader seeks help

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to entreat his patron for more support.A day after more than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of ...

Daily wage earner hangs self in Noida, reason unknown

The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station ...

Around 30 MPs test positive for COVID so far: Sources

Around 30 MPs, including BJPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Pravesh Verma, and over 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, sources said on Monday. Many of them tested positive after undergoing compulsory coronavirus test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020