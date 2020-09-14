Left Menu
NFL warns coaches to follow mask guidelines

The NFL issued a memo to teams Monday warning that failure to wear face coverings "at all times" in the bench area will be punished. "We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by NFL Network.

The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol requires all individuals with access to the bench area -- including coaches and members of the medical staffs -- to wear their masks at all times. The face covering must securely fit across the wearer's nose and mouth to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Several coaches and other personnel were spotted with masks pulled below their noses during the NFL's opening weekend.

"Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clus," Vincent wrote. The memo did not specify those measures, but teams are likely to face fines.

--Field Level Media

