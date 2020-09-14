PCB appoints Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chuahan as independent adjudicator to hear Malik's appeal

Former Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has been appointed as the independent adjudicator to hear out an appeal filed by former Pakistan captain, Salim Malik who is seeking a clearance from the PCB to return to cricket activities. Malik filed an appeal with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after it rejected for the second time his reply to a questionnaire sent to him regarding two meetings he held in London in 2011.

Malik, a veteran of 103 Tests before he was banned for life for match-fixing in 2000 by the Board on the recommendation of the Justice Malik Qayyum judicial inquiry commission. Justice Chauhan had also held the hearings of Pakistan batsman, Umar Akmal this year for his breach of the anti-corruption code and failure to report approaches made to him to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League.

The judge as independent adjudicator had banned Umar for three years after finding him guilty of the charges made out against him by the cricket board. Malik has twice submitted answers to the PCB regarding the meetings but on both occasions the PCB's legal department has rejected his replies and on the second rejection gave him the right to appeal and have his case heard by an independent adjudicator to be appointed by the PCB.