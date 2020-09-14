Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Browns signing K Parkey from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are making a quick change at kicker and signing Cody Parkey from their practice squad, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:29 IST
Report: Browns signing K Parkey from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are making a quick change at kicker and signing Cody Parkey from their practice squad, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The move comes one day after 2019 fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert missed both of his kicks -- a 41-yard field goal and an extra point -- in Sunday's season-opening 38-6 loss at Baltimore.

Cleveland.com reported the Browns waived Seibert on Monday afternoon. Seibert, 23, made 25 of 29 field-goal attempts and 30 of 35 PATs in 16 games with the Browns as a rookie in 2019.

Parkey, 28, was a Pro Bowl selection as a 2014 rookie with Philadelphia but has bounced around with four other teams in the past four years -- including the Browns. He has converted 84.3 percent of his field goals (102 of 121) and 95.1 percent of his extra points (154 of 162) in 68 games with the Eagles (2014-15), Cleveland Browns (2016), Miami Dolphins (2017), Chicago Bears (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019).

With his Bears trailing the Eagles 16-15 in an NFC wild-card playoff game at Soldier Field on Jan. 6, 2019, Parkey missed a game-winning field goal when his 43-yard attempt struck the left upright and the crossbar -- dubbed the "double doink." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held

Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Dev...

1,000 firefighters, 15 aircraft battle wildfire in Portugal

Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands. The blaze was in central Portugal around Proena-a-Nova, 20...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020