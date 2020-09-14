Arians on Brady's Tampa debut: 'Thought we were ready'

Left Menu
Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots and won the Super Bowl six times.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians felt the same way about Tom Brady's debut with Tampa Bay after watching it a second time. "He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time so it's kind of unusual to see that in a ballgame because they didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," Arians said Monday. "Everything they did we thought we were ready for.''

Brady threw two interceptions against the New Orleans Saints, including a pick-6, and was called out in Sunday's postgame session by Arians for his "bad decision." The Bucs lost 34-23 in Brady's first game since a split with the New England Patriots. Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots and won the Super Bowl six times.

Arians and the Buccaneers were underdogs at New Orleans, and it was the first time in 75 games Brady's team wasn't favored. Arians said he wasn't shying away from hard coaching or criticism of Brady, who rarely was publicly critiqued by Bill Belichick with the Patriots.

"It's not what he expects from himself nor to we expect," Arians said Monday. "I would expect him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week." Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked three times at New Orleans. He scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

