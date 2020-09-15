NHL: No positive tests for seventh straight week
The NHL had zero positive COVID-19 tests for the seventh straight week, the league announced Monday. A total of 1,357 tests were administered from Sept. 6-12 to all 52 members of the four conference finalists' traveling parties.
The NHL closed the Toronto bubble earlier this month, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders moving to the Edmonton bubble to join the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.
