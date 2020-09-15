Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Political football: NZ PM intervenes in rugby dispute with Australia

We just want to make sure we go there and we go there and it is a fair arrangement," Ardern said. Australia's protocols allow entire squads to train together in a biosecure bubble from day one of their 14-day quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 07:15 IST
Rugby-Political football: NZ PM intervenes in rugby dispute with Australia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had telephoned Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to defuse tensions over a scheduling dispute between the countries' rugby teams.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie warned New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Sunday that his side would refuse to play a test against the All Blacks on Oct. 10 because COVID-19 protocols would not allow them to prepare properly. Ardern told radio station Newstalk ZB she spoke to Morrison late on Monday to clear the air and said New Zealand would ease quarantine restrictions for the Wallabies to allow them to better prepare.

"I was made aware last night that there were a few little rumblings around the arrangements that we had in place,” Ardern said. "Always better to get ahead of these things before they escalate .... I thought he might want to know there were a few discussions as to whether the Aussies were still going to come."

New Zealand hope to host the Wallabies in two test matches in October after being disappointed to miss out on hosting the entire four-nation Rugby Championship to be held in November and December. Governing body SANZAAR awarded the Rugby Championship, which involves Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, to Australia last week.

Ardern said she had been advised by New Zealand's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield that the Wallabies could train after three days in their mandatory 14-day quarantine and as a full squad after six days. "So, quarantine shouldn’t be an issue. We just want to make sure we go there and we go there and it is a fair arrangement," Ardern said.

Australia's protocols allow entire squads to train together in a biosecure bubble from day one of their 14-day quarantine. Rugby Australia, the sport's national federation, were unable to provide immediate comment.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Engineer's Day 2020: Some facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers

In India, we celebrate Engineers Day on September 15, as a tribute to the greatest Indian Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. More commonly known as Sir MV was an Indian civil engineer and statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore...

Feds probing in-custody death of Black man in Louisiana

Federal authorities are investigating the death of a Black man during what Louisiana State Police described as a struggle to take him into custody following a rural police chase last year, officials told The Associated Press. The death of 4...

Liberia: President George Weah declares rape as national emergency

President of Liberia, George Weah has declared rape as a national emergency and also directed new measures to tackle it after the West African State witnessed a recent spike of cases, according to a news report by Radio France International...

Commercial film and video production proposal in Christchurch given go-ahead

A Proposal to provide for the development and operation of commercial film and video production facilities in areas of Christchurch has been given the go-ahead.Hon Poto Williams, Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020