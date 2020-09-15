Training has been great, slowly getting back into it: Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IPL

Left Menu
Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that the side has been having quality training sessions and every player is feeling good ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:27 IST
RCB's opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo/ Devdutt Padikkal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that the side has been having quality training sessions and every player is feeling good ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

"The training has been great, we are slowly getting back into it, we have had a good number of sessions and we are feeling really good. We feel like we are getting back to what we were before lockdown. It is more about movement, getting the legs moving and reacting better," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "It has been great, we have had quality sessions, it's been really targeted so what we want to do and achieve. We have had few running sessions as well to acclimatise to the weather and conditions," he added.

During the last season, Padikkal had finished as the top-scorer in both the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. In the T20 competition, the youngster had registered 580 runs at a strike rate of 175.75. Now, the 20-year-old would be hoping to play alongside Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch in the playing XI of the RCB.

RCB is yet to win the IPL title. The side had managed to reach the finals of 2009, 2011, and 2016 edition, but ended up on the losing side in the summit clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the tournament on September 21. (ANI)

