Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to next year after pullouts, Denmark Open to go ahead

The Thomas and Uber Cup Final was supposed to mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March because of the dreaded virus. BWF said it had planned to put in place a bio-bubble for the safe return of the sport but it respects the concerns of players and member nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:30 IST
BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to next year after pullouts, Denmark Open to go ahead

The Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark was on Tuesday postponed to next year by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) following a wave of withdrawals by top teams due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. India had announced both the men's and women's squads for the prestigious event which was scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

However, after Indonesia and South Korea on Friday joined Thailand, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Algeria in pulling out due to the dreaded disease, the sport's governing body held a virtual emergency council meeting on Sunday. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF), in full consultation and agreement with local host Badminton Denmark, has made the tough decision to postpone the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark," BWF said in a statement.

"The decision comes following the withdrawal of a number of participating teams from the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and the European leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour. "BWF is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men's and Women's Team Championships, but on dates not before into 2021," it added.

BWF had tried to rope in Singapore and Hong Kong as replacements but they declined the invitation. There were also reports that Japan was contemplating withdrawing from the event, while China too was awaiting government's approval. September 18 was the last date for confirmation.

Among top players, India's Saina Nehwal had on Sunday raised concerns about the timing of the event, asking whether it would be safe to go ahead with it in the middle of the pandemic. Saina, alongwith Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, were supposed to lead the 10-member women's team in Uber Cup, while former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth would have spearheaded the Indian men's campaign in Thomas Cup.

However, the team's preparations were not progressing smoothly with a proposed camp cancelled a few days ago due to the players' refusal to accept the quarantine norms set by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). In another decision, the BWF has decided to proceed with the Denmark Open in Odense, a World Tour Event, as originally planned from October 13 to 18.

"The second tournament scheduled for Odense – the VICTOR Denmark Masters 2020 – slated for 20-25 October has been cancelled as it is no longer feasible to conduct this additional event." In its rescheduled calender, BWF had also decided to conduct two Super 1000 events in Asia besides the HSBC World Tour Finals in November. According to reports, the apex body had considered Indonesia as the host for the three events but the country has decided to cancel its application due to the global health crisis.

"...BWF will make further announcements as soon as details are clarified," the world body said. The Thomas and Uber Cup Final was supposed to mark the resumption of international badminton after it came to a halt in March because of the dreaded virus.

BWF said it had planned to put in place a bio-bubble for the safe return of the sport but it respects the concerns of players and member nations. "...in view of the recent COVID-19 related developments around the world, a number of teams and individual players have elected not to travel to Denmark for tournaments in Aarhus and Odense; a choice the BWF has to respect and acknowledge.

"These are exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in and while a return to international badminton remains a priority for the BWF, the health and safety of the entire badminton community is of utmost importance." The governing body admitted that it would not be possible to deliver a high quality tournament in the current circumstances and hence it decided to defer the event. "...we are not in a position to deliver the level of competition reasonably expected by fans and all stakeholders...," it said. ATK PM PM

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Social media being used to defame Mumbai & Maharashtra: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. Since the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...

NIA arrests key ISI aide in Visakhapatnam espionage case

The NIA has arrested a key accused in the Visakhapatnam espionage case for his alleged involvement in snooping and working for Pakistans spy agency ISI, an official said on Tuesday. Giteli Imran, 37, a resident of Gujarats Godhra, was arres...

Weary A's kick off 2-game set at Rockies

The Oakland As may feel like Tuesdays game at the Colorado Rockies is an off day after the week the American League West leaders have had. Oakland 30-18 has played 10 games in the last seven days, including three doubleheaders. The last one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020