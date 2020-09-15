Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB plans to make 62 jobs redundant due to COVID-19

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is planning to make 62 positions within the organisation redundant due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief executive Tom Harrison said on Tuesday. There is deep uncertainty about the future and it is vital we take more steps to ensure the future financial sustainability of cricket in England and Wales," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:38 IST
Cricket-ECB plans to make 62 jobs redundant due to COVID-19

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is planning to make 62 positions within the organisation redundant due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief executive Tom Harrison said on Tuesday. With professional cricket in the country suspended for several months due to the coronavirus, Harrison said the game had sustained losses of more than 100 million pounds ($128.92 million).

That figure could rise to 200 million pounds if there is further disruption to the calendar next year. The sport's new competition, The Hundred, was expected to add 11 million pounds of revenue to the game in its first year but it was postponed until 2021.

"The entire cricket network has pulled together to get us through this challenge so far and overcoming it will mean continuing to make tough decisions as we have done this year," Harrison said in a statement. "Over recent weeks we have thoroughly reviewed the ECB's structures and budgets in order to reduce central costs without compromising on our ambitions....

"These proposals include a 20% reduction in our workforce budget, which will equate to the removal of 62 roles from our structure." The ECB had implemented short-term cost-cutting measures, including furloughing staff, significant pay reductions and a recruitment freeze at the onset of the financial crisis, but Harrison said a long-term solution was required.

"It is an irrefutable fact that the impact of this pandemic is significant and will be long-lasting. There is deep uncertainty about the future and it is vital we take more steps to ensure the future financial sustainability of cricket in England and Wales," he said. ($1 = 0.7757 pounds)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SA Agulha to Gough Island to depart under health protocols

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says the 2020 annual SA Agulhas II relief voyage to Gough Island will depart on Thursday under strict COVID-19 health protocols.Gough Island, some 2 600km south-west of Cape Town, is ver...

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020