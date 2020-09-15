Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals certainly have the firepower to go all the way this time: Axar Patel

"Everyone looks positive in the nets and we all are in good shape." The 26-year-old left-arm spinner, who is slowly adapting to the new normal amid the pandemic, spoke about the challenges that lay ahead and the experience of training while staying in a bio-bubble. "Obviously, with no crowd, we'll feel empty.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:06 IST
Delhi Capitals certainly have the firepower to go all the way this time: Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel on Tuesday said he has "ticked all the boxes" in every department and reckoned the franchise has the firepower this time to win the IPL title, which has so far eluded them. Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Delhi Capitals will enter the tournament as one of the top contenders. Commenting on the team that comprises some fine players, Axar said, "With the new changes, I think the squad looks good. With fast bowlers, spinners and all-rounders, we have covered all the bases and I think we can become champions this time. "Everyone looks positive in the nets and we all are in good shape." The 26-year-old left-arm spinner, who is slowly adapting to the new normal amid the pandemic, spoke about the challenges that lay ahead and the experience of training while staying in a bio-bubble.

"Obviously, with no crowd, we'll feel empty. Then, the saliva ban is going to make a big difference for the bowlers. "During initial practice sessions, I was being conscious of not using saliva or sweat on the ball. So, these are the challenges which we will have to be wary of. "Nevertheless, the positive thing is that at least we will have action-packed cricket after a long time, which is a good thing for not only us, but also for India. Everyone will enjoy the game with a different frame of mind which will be really exciting," he said. As part of the guidelines framed by the BCCI, the players and support staff will be tested every five days throughout the league.

"We are feeling a little bad that we can't enjoy the matches with our friends. After every two days, tests are being conducted. "We can't go out anywhere and we can't sit for more than 15 minutes in anyone's room, so these things are challenging, but slowly we are getting used to it." After years of failing to live up to their potential, Delhi Capitals made the playoffs last season and will look to improve on that showing in the upcoming edition. Speaking on how he is preparing for the first match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Axar said, "First of all, it feels really good to be back playing on the ground after being off from cricket for a long time due to lockdown.

"Since we are in the tournament week, it feels really good and the boys are in a positive frame. I feel I am practicing with a positive mindset. I have ticked all the boxes in bowling, batting and fielding, so I think I have prepared well enough," he concluded..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects 'fictitious map'

India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a fictitious map showing Indian territories as part of P...

GMR, Adani Group among 20 entities interested in redeveloping New Delhi railway station

Frances state-owned railway company SNCF, the GMR Group and the Adani Group are among 20 entities that have shown interest in redeveloping the New Delhi railway station into a world-class multimodal hub. At a pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, aro...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...

RBI issues draft Rupee interest rate derivatives

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday proposed allowing foreign portfolio investors FPIs to undertake exchange-traded rupee interest rate derivatives transactions subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore. Interest Rate Derivatives IRD are cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020