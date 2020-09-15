Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Morikawa eager to build on PGA Championship success

After fending off a slew of big names to win last month's PGA Championship, American Collin Morikawa is hungry for more success as this week's U.S. Open. The 23-year-old showed great maturity when he triumphed at TPC Harding Park by two strokes, a remarkable achievement for someone who turned pro just last year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:25 IST
Golf-Morikawa eager to build on PGA Championship success

After fending off a slew of big names to win last month's PGA Championship, American Collin Morikawa is hungry for more success as this week's U.S. Open.

The 23-year-old showed great maturity when he triumphed at TPC Harding Park by two strokes, a remarkable achievement for someone who turned pro just last year. "Yes, I've only done it once, but I've done it. You just want more," he said at Mamaroneck, which is hosting the rejigged season's second major from Thursday.

"You get that little taste of what it's like, and you know why guys mark in their calendars the major championships for the year." Morikawa conceded while he is still trying to acquaint himself around the Winged Foot Gold Club, the experienced golfers will have the advantage of being more familiar with the course.

"Part of what I've been doing, playing only a year and a half in, is figuring out these courses Monday through Wednesday and that's kind of all you get," Morikawa, who believes Winged Foot is probably the toughest course he's ever played, told reporters. "You can't let up on any part of your game out here," the world number five told reporters. "You're going to see every shot. You're going to see some really good shots, really bad shots from every part of in golf course. It's just the way it's set up."

Morikawa returned from the Tour's coronavirus-induced hiatus in June to place second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he came up just short in a playoff. He won the Workday Charity Open the next month, following that up with his unexpected PGA Championship win in August. To pull off back-to-back major title wins, he will have to overcome the sport's big players such as world number one Dustin Johnson, defending champion Gary Woodland and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Morikawa said he has not changed his approach too dramatically despite his recent success. "I'm not waking up every day realising, yeah, I'm a major champion," he said. "I'm realising we're at the U.S. Open, let's go win another tournament."

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kamna posts solo win in the Alps, Roglic keeps yellow jersey

German rider Lennard Kamna won the first Alpine stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders, and Primoz Roglic kept the race leader yellow jersey. There was no significant change in the overall ...

Two prisoners escape from Raebareli district jail

Two prisoners managed to escape from Raebareli district jail here, police said on TuesdaySharda and Ranjeet lodged in the prison for theft and POCSO cases respectively were found missing during routine counting of prisoners on Tuesday morni...

BMC teams to visit 40 lakh families under COVID awareness campaign

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday launched My Family My Responsibility campaign for spreading awareness about coronavirus. It is part of a statewide campaign of the Maharashtra government.The BMC is aiming to reach 40 la...

Copper giant Peru's economy contracted 11.7% in July

Perus economy shrank 11.71 in July versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean countrys government said on Tuesday, the fifth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though shallower than previous m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020