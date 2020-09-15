Sports News Roundup: Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs; Stars rally past Knights and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement. The Tokyo Games were postponed until next year because of the global coronavirus pandemic and, as organisers seek to rearrange the event, costs are expected to spiral.

Stars rally past Knights, advance to Cup Final

Denis Gurianov was the overtime hero, and the Dallas Stars summoned another comeback to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday night in Edmonton and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. Dallas, which won the best-of-seven Western Conference finals in five games, overcame a 2-0 deficit in the last 11 minutes of regulation. The Stars will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders for the championship. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference finals 3-1.

Tokyo Games to decide COVID-19 'counter-measures' by end of year: IOC's Coates

Organisers are ploughing ahead with the postponed Tokyo Olympics and will decide by the end of the year what "counter-measures" are required to hold them safely in the time of COVID-19, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Tuesday. Australian Coates heads up the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, which were delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Morikawa eager to build on PGA Championship success

After fending off a slew of big names to win last month's PGA Championship, American Collin Morikawa is hungry for more success as this week's U.S. Open. The 23-year-old showed great maturity when he triumphed at TPC Harding Park by two strokes, a remarkable achievement for someone who turned pro just last year.

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a statement on Monday. "I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said in the brief statement.

Gostkowski's late field goal lifts Titans past Broncos

Stephen Gostkowski, who missed four earlier kicks, booted a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, and the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Monday night. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards, Corey Davis had seven receptions for 101 yards, and Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt had touchdown catches for Tennessee (1-0).

MLB roundup: Padres pound Dodgers for 8th straight win

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tiebreaking double to left in the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night. The Padres won their eighth consecutive game and cut their deficit to the first-place Dodgers in the National League West to 1 1/2 games.

Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage

German Lennard Kaemna won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz took second place and Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach finished third.

If it was football, Brailsford would be fired, says Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins says his old boss Dave Brailsford would be facing the sack if he were a football manager after a poor Tour de France so far for Ineos Grenadiers. Brailsford has masterminded his team's domination of the race over the past decade since Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour in 2012.

Lin ends Ducks stint to rekindle NBA dream

Jeremy Lin says leaving Chinese team Beijing Ducks is one of the hardest decisions of his life but necessary to revive his National Basketball Association (NBA) career. The former New York Knicks guard joined the Chinese Basketball Association's Ducks last year and guided them to the semi-finals before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers.