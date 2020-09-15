Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Roglic and Pogacar ready for all-Slovenian showdown on brutal climb

Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are bracing themselves for a day of reckoning on the Tour de France as Wednesday's brutal 17th stage could decide who, of the yellow jersey holder and his young challenger, will win the all-Slovenian showdown. The 30-year-old Roglic leads Pogacar, 21, by 40 seconds going into the physically demanding 170-km trek through the Col de la Madeleine and finishing 2,304 metres above sea level at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:42 IST
Cycling-Roglic and Pogacar ready for all-Slovenian showdown on brutal climb
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are bracing themselves for a day of reckoning on the Tour de France as Wednesday's brutal 17th stage could decide who, of the yellow jersey holder and his young challenger, will win the all-Slovenian showdown.

The 30-year-old Roglic leads Pogacar, 21, by 40 seconds going into the physically demanding 170-km trek through the Col de la Madeleine and finishing 2,304 metres above sea level at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8%. Roglic can rely on the strongest team in the field, Jumbo-Visma, while Pogacar - who lost 1:20 in crosswinds in the opening section of racing - has been the most explosive rider.

"There are some big days to come. Tomorrow is this year's queen stage. The final climb is the highest point of the route, and its last kilometres are very hard ones, as we have to ride a steep bike path. We've recced the climb," said the ice cool Roglic. Roglic has been riding very conservatively so far, unlike Team UAE Emirates rider Pogacar, who attacks whenever he feels like it.

Whether Pogacar will make Roglic crack on Wednesday or pay for his repeated efforts is the question on everyone's lips. "Tomorrow ... the finish is ... going to be very very hard," said Pogacar, who like Roglic has checked out the final climb earlier this season.

"The Col de la Madeleine and the Col de la Loze are two tough climbs, especially the last six kilometres of the Col de la Loze. "It's really brutal. You can gain a few seconds but if you have bad legs you can lose several minutes."

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden appeals to critical Latino voters on Florida campaign swing

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground states crucial Hispanic ...

Baseball-MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the fi...

Amma canteens running successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic: AIADMK MLA

VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadus Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all ...

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020