Can't rule out pay-cut for players as well, admits Chris Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes has admitted that players are aware that they can be also be asked to take pay cuts due to this coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:34 IST
England pacer Chris Woakes. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Chris Woakes has admitted that players are aware that they can be also be asked to take pay cuts due to this coronavirus pandemic. His remark came as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that 62 people would be let go by the board as financial impact due to the pandemic.

"It is a situation where we have to sit down as players and see what happens with regards to these contracts coming up. We'll know more in the next few weeks. We'll reassess at that point. At this moment of time, it is hard for me to say 'we're going to take X cuts, and there are going to be donations here, left right and centre. Until we've seen what happens from above we'll then get more of a feel for it. I certainly wouldn't rule that out," ESPNCricinfo quoted Woakes as saying. The pacer also extended his sympathies with all the people who will be asked to leave by the ECB due to the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's incredibly sad news, really. There's a lot of people behind the scenes at the ECB who work incredibly hard, important cogs in the wheel," Woakes added. "In the current climate, these sorts of things are bound to happen in cricket, and in all sports around the world," Woakes said. "Of course it's a sad time, and it does resonate with the players, but we're also very fortunate that cricket has gone ahead this summer, [because] that figure of 200 million pounds could have been a lot worse. I suppose that is the only positive outcome, really," he added.

England has managed to get in its full international cricketing action this year. The side has played series against West Indies, Pakistan, and Australia. All the series have been played behind closed doors and teams have stayed inside bio-secure bubbles in Manchester and Southampton.

The last match of England's summer will be played later today as hosts England and Australia would lock horns in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. (ANI)

