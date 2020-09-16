Left Menu
Peter Siddle launches Pink Stumps Day season for McGrath Foundation

Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle was at Lindisfarne Cricket Club on Tuesday to officially launch the McGrath Foundation's summer community fundraising initiative, Pink Stumps Day.

Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle (Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle was at Lindisfarne Cricket Club on Tuesday to officially launch the McGrath Foundation's summer community fundraising initiative, Pink Stumps Day. Pink Stumps Day is one of many initiatives for the upcoming cricket season at the community level, with most competitions commencing in September and October.

Last year, 360 cricket clubs made up more than 600 teams who took part in Pink Stumps Day, raising AUD 6,82,000. Siddle was joined by local McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Paula Lagerewskij, a metastatic breast cancer patient Michelle Fish and juniors from Lindisfarne Cricket Club, who were on hand to turn the ground pink and witness him bowl the first ball of the Pink Stumps season.

Recently appointed as the official Pink Stumps Day 2020/21 Ambassador through the longstanding partnership between Cricket Australia and the McGrath Foundation, Siddle called on people across Australia to register a cricket game this summer to support people with breast cancer. "Pink Stumps Day is the McGrath Foundation's largest community fundraising initiative that encourages people to turn their cricket game pink and raise funds for McGrath Breast Care Nurses," he said in a statement.

"We know that hosting a Pink Stumps Day event might be tough for some right now. So, this year, we're doing things a bit differently by giving people the chance to either get out and fundraise with their local club or stay home and host a fundraising match with family or friends," Siddle continued. The former speedster added that this iniative provides support to people with breast cancer and their families for free.

"With 55* people diagnosed with breast cancer every day, Pink Stumps Day plays an integral role in raising funds for McGrath Breast Care Nurses who provide vital support to people with breast cancer and their families for free. This year with COVID-19 stopping many of the Foundation's fundraising events the campaign is more important than ever," Siddle said. "I've been fortunate to play in the Sydney Pink Test and the atmosphere and what it achieves is completely unique. Pink Stumps Day is a great way for people to recreate some of the magic of the Pink Test with their own team or mates while doing their bit to raise funds and have fun," he added. (ANI)

