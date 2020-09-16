Left Menu
Development News Edition

From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling

The Posh Partridge was profitable from the start, says Pulman, who paid QBE around 1,350 pounds ($1,736) a year for a business interruption insurance policy for the business. The terms of the QBE policy said it would pay out if the premises were closed by a local authority as a result of an outbreak of a contagious human disease within a 25 mile (40 km)radius.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:49 IST
From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling

Murray Pulman says he is as tough as they come, but battles with his insurer have left him close to tears after a coronavirus lockdown forced his family-run cafe The Posh Partridge to close. Pulman was counting himself as one of the lucky ones on Tuesday, however, after a judgment in a London test case against eight insurance firms, including his insurer QBE, held up the promise of a payout on his business interruption policy.

He is among hundreds of thousands of mainly small British businesses now waiting to hear if their insurer will pay out imminently, or keep them hanging while they appeal. "This has had me close to the edge," Pulman told Reuters by telephone from Dorchester, southwest England, where the cafe reopened on July 4 after its closure in late March.

QBE said in a statement on Wednesday that the court had ruled in its favour on two out of the three policy wordings examined and it was considering its options to appeal the ruling in favour of policyholders. The cafe, which the 56-year-old started with his 29-year-old daughter Emily four years ago, now runs at half speed to allow social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I will be paid one day ... (but) I expect them to run me ragged having to prove this and prove that, prove the other," he said. The Posh Partridge was profitable from the start, says Pulman, who paid QBE around 1,350 pounds ($1,736) a year for a business interruption insurance policy for the business.

The terms of the QBE policy said it would pay out if the premises were closed by a local authority as a result of an outbreak of a contagious human disease within a 25 mile (40 km)radius. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and the cafe was forced to close, QBE told him he had no valid claim.

The High Court judgment means Pulman could qualify for a payout, pending any appeal, although he will likely remain reliant on volatile takings, which on one day fell as low as 22 pounds ($28), as long as the coronavirus pandemic persists. "The insurer utterly abandoned us and sought to mitigate their losses to zero," he said.

"This judgment will not make that go away." DENTAL WORK

Dentist Laith Abbas also got an abrupt no from QBE when he tried to claim as the government-imposed lockdown in March closed his North London surgery. When he found his policy didn't pay out, he led a campaigning group of 2,000 dental practices with business interruption policies to seek redress.

Abbas said Tuesday's judgment had given its members hope. "A lot of dentists have suffered in lockdown, and there's no light in the tunnel with a potential second wave," he added.

"Business interruption insurance is potentially the only thing that can keep dental practices afloat." ($1 = 0.7774 pounds)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon UK unit pays $8 mln corporation tax as sales hit $17.5 bln

Amazon.com Incs main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services Ltd., paid just 6.3 million pounds 8 million in corporation tax in 2019 despite the group reporting over 17.5 billion in sales in Britain, accounts published on Wednesday show.Amazon sa...

Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd DTT, a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.Considering the increasing de...

World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserves policy announcement on Wednesday while US futures edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo but slipped in London and Hong Kong.Investors are awaiting the outcome of...

UK minister declines to say whether Britain would abide by arbitration panel rulings

Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis declined to say on Wednesday whether Britain would abide by any decision made by an arbitration panel if such a body got involved in a dispute with the European Union over the divorce agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020