Tennis-Djokovic sails past wildcard Caruso in Rome

With momentum firmly on his side, top seed Djokovic broke his opponent for a third time in the match before celebrating victory by blowing kisses into the empty stands at the Foro Italico.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

World number one Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday. Djokovic was disqualified in New York after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

On arrival in Rome, an apologetic Djokovic vowed to be "the best version" of himself on and off the court and he kept his emotions in check against local hope Caruso. Four-times Rome champion Djokovic, who received an opening-round bye, broke Caruso's serve in the eighth game before serving out the opening set.

Caruso, who battled past American Tennys Sandgren in the opening round for his first ATP Masters 1000 match win, dropped his serve in a see-saw third game of the second set which lasted nearly 12 minutes. With momentum firmly on his side, top seed Djokovic broke his opponent for a third time in the match before celebrating victory by blowing kisses into the empty stands at the Foro Italico.

