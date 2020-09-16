Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan PM defends decision to change domestic cricket structure

"I told them that every new system had its teething problems and it takes some time but I can assure you once it is established it will ensure the raw talent we have in cricket will come through polished and groomed for international cricket," Imran said. Under the new domestic cricket structure introduced last year by the PCB on the directives of the PM, only six provincial teams now compete in first class cricket and other ODI and T20 tournaments and departmental teams have been scrapped from the system.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:39 IST
Pakistan PM defends decision to change domestic cricket structure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday defended his decision to change the domestic cricket structure in the country, insisting that after initial teething problems the new system will produce world class talent. Addressing officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistan Television Corporation and information ministry officials, Imran said that Pakistan cricket had only done well because of its immense raw talent despite a poor cricket system.

"I have convinced with great difficulty Misbah, Hafeez and Azhar (who were among the attendees) that the new cricket structure must be allowed to grow and become strong," said Imran, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain. Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq and senior players, Hafeez and Azhar met with the Prime Minister on Wednesday in Islamabad along with PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to discuss the domestic cricket system.

Misbah, Hafeez and Azhar had requested to meet with the PM. They had earlier said that the new system which has done away with departmental cricket had left many cricketers jobless and was not cut out for the Pakistan cricket culture. "I told them that every new system had its teething problems and it takes some time but I can assure you once it is established it will ensure the raw talent we have in cricket will come through polished and groomed for international cricket," Imran said.

Under the new domestic cricket structure introduced last year by the PCB on the directives of the PM, only six provincial teams now compete in first class cricket and other ODI and T20 tournaments and departmental teams have been scrapped from the system. Imran said he wants to see Pakistan cricket belong where it should belong once its talent is properly groomed and there is a system to ensure only quality players come forward.

"I am hopeful that we will be able in a position to field a very strong team for the next World Cup and do well in it thanks to this new system," he said. Imran had said in the past that Pakistan had a domestic cricket system which didn't exist anywhere in the world.

"Despite this system we won because of the immense raw talent we have. Nowhere does a player graduate straight into the national team from junior or club level cricket."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test in violinist Balabhaskar's death

Kerala Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to conduct a polygraph test and a layered voice analysis on four persons in connection with the death of famous violinist Bala...

UK hands over to India statues stolen from Hindu temple in 1978

Britain has returned three antique bronze sculptures to Indian authorities more than 40 years after they were stolen from a Hindu temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. A total of four bronzes from the Vijayanagara period, which...

Indian hospitals desperate for oxygen as coronavirus cases top 5 mln

Coronavirus infections in India surged past 5 million on Wednesday, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. In the big states of Maharashtra, ...

New rules on transfer of lecturers on the anvil: Deputy CM

The Act, which deals with transfer of lectures, would be withdrawn and new rules with relevant amendments would be introduced, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. The new regulations would be simpler and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020