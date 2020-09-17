Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higashioka's 3-HR game fuels Yanks rout of Jays

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka hit three homers and DJ LeMahieu homered twice as the New York Yankees belted at least six homers in consecutive games for the first time in team history en route to a 13-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:01 IST
Higashioka's 3-HR game fuels Yanks rout of Jays

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka hit three homers and DJ LeMahieu homered twice as the New York Yankees belted at least six homers in consecutive games for the first time in team history en route to a 13-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The Yankees (28-21) matched a season high with their seventh straight win and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto (26-22) for the fifth seed in the American League. New York also moved to within three games of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Aaron Judge returned from missing all but one game since Aug. 12 due to a right calf strain. Judge finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, but his teammates displayed plenty of firepower, collecting seven homers one day after they hit six. Higashioka joined Mike Stanley (1995) and Bill Dickey (1939) as the third Yankee catcher with a three-homer game. He socked a two-run shot to the loading dock in center field in the third inning, a solo homer to left field in the sixth, and a two-run drive to right field in the seventh.

It was the 32nd three-homer game in team history and first since Gary Sanchez managed the feat as the designated hitter in Baltimore on April 7, 2019. LeMahieu hit his fifth leadoff homer of the season and added a two-run blast in the fourth.

Clint Frazier, moved to left field to accommodate Judge's return, also went deep, and Luke Voit hit his major-league-leading 19th homer. New York's only run that didn't come on a homer scored on a Frazier single in the fifth.

Gerrit Cole (6-3) pitched five no-hit innings before Jonathan Villar opened the sixth with a double. Cole allowed one run on three hits with the only run coming when Villar scored on a wild pitch. He struck out eight and walked two. Joe Panik homered in the ninth for Toronto.

The Blue Jays lost their third straight to the Yankees, who have outscored them 40-10 in those games. In their past four losses, the Blue Jays have been outscored 58-11. Toronto right-hander Tanner Roark (2-2) gave up six runs on six hits in four innings. He fanned four and walked two. Roark tied a career high by serving up four homers, and his 14 homers allowed are the most in the majors.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday, Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his ...

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...

South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan UNMISS, updated ambassadors on the countrys ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020