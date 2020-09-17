Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals: Problem aplenty if Stokes misses season

It could be another season when reaching the Play-offs could be challenge for the Royals. Squad: Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:18 IST
Rajasthan Royals: Problem aplenty if Stokes misses season
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

They are heavily dependent on individual brilliance of Ben Stokes and the looming absence of the England all-rounder would severely impact Rajasthan Royals' campaign at this year's Indian Premier League. Royals core comprises of three Englishmen -- Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer and their Australian skipper Steve Smith.

However it is the magnificence of Strokes that defines the Royals, the perennial under-performers. They boasted quality players in their line up over the years but did not get the desired result. His father's illness has kept Stokes out of action for some time now and his absence, certainly in the first half of the league, would disturb the balance of the side. If Stokes could join in the second half, the responsibility of keeping the side alive for the Play-offs would be on their foreign recruits since Indian players in the set up do not inspire much confidence. Buttler and Archer are expected to be available from the second game after their mandatory quarantine and their good form is a silver lining for the Royals, who would be touch bothered about their skipper Smith's current form.

Smith suffered another concussion hit in the UK during recent training session. The other two foreigners who can take some load are South African batsman David Miller and Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

For Royals, the problem is their Indian core which hasn't exactly been consistent. Sanju Samson, an IPL specialist, is a minefield of talent but has rarely performed in five straight games in any of the editions during past five years.

Robin Uthappa once upon a time was a prolific IPL player but in past few years, the form has deserted him. Even if he has been vehemently denied, Jaydev Unadkat, after one stellar season with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, hasn't been able to replicate the form for Royals. A million dollar-plus price tag is weighing heavily on him.

Varun Aaron has had injuries despite some serious speed while Manan Vohra with oodles of talent has only been brilliant on rare occasions. This leaves the team with a lot of rookies including Riyan Parag, who made a good impression last season and left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who might replace Uthappa during the course of the tournament. In the bowling department, there is Kartik Tyagi, who could be a serious India prospect in near future but may have to wait for his chance.

The bowling attack save Archer looks thin at least on paper and the spin attack thinner with Shreyas Gopal being the saving grace. There is Mayank Markande but after the first season, he lost his sting. It could be another season when reaching the Play-offs could be challenge for the Royals.

Squad: Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna honoured for feeding millions in India amid COVID-19

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna will be honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated, thousands of mile...

Navalny team says Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Will give justice to ex-serviceman in assault case: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government will ensure justice to a Jalgaon-based ex-serviceman who was allegedly attacked by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh accused...

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020