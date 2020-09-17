Left Menu
Development News Edition

Star Sports names star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13th edition, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, have unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that includes some of the finest and most reputed cricket experts across the world to offer detailed match analysis and insights to its viewers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:38 IST
Star Sports names star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13th edition, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, have unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that includes some of the finest and most reputed cricket experts across the world to offer detailed match analysis and insights to its viewers. Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy will be making his debut on the world feed and will be joined by an exquisite host of experts that include Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Star Sports expert JP Duminy spoke on making his debut as a commentator for the IPL, "The IPL has always been considered as the pinnacle of cricket leagues where the stars of the game converge on the biggest platform of them all! I am really thrilled to be making my debut as a commentator for the IPL and I hope my experience and insights will empower viewers and fans to analyse, understand and most importantly, enjoy the games together." "I can't wait for the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings since I expect plenty of fireworks on the ground. I'm sure CSK and Dhoni fans all over the world will be ecstatic to watch MS Dhoni return to the playing field," he added.

Star Sports expert Sunil Gavaskar expressed his joy on being part of the commentary panel for the Dream11 IPL, "It's an absolute delight to welcome back Indian cricket with the Dream11 IPL and I hope this tournament can infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people. I am thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for one of the most electrifying cricket leagues, and I can't wait to join the excitement along with the fans and viewers." With the commitment to engage fans across the country, Star Sports will broadcast the league in six different languages, targeting an unparalleled reach across TV and digital platforms. This will give supporters an option to enjoy the game and commentary in the language of their choice. Additionally, fans will witness some interesting debutants on the Hindi feed with Indian legends Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More making their maiden foray into the IPL commentary box. Building onto the excitement, they will be joined by Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Nikhil Chopra and Sandeep Patil.

Besides the match commentary, Star Sports continues its special programming for the IPL 2020 with Cricket LIVE pre and post-match shows, for a richer analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative around the games. Bringing alive the league's fervour along with the esteemed commentators on the Star Sports network, will be faces of the tournament, which include Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja and Neroli Meadows.

Here is the list of commentators and presenters. WORLD FEED: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy.

HINDI: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More. ANCHORS: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows

Meanwhile, Star Sports has lined up a host of exclusive content to entertain and engage viewers and fans from respective franchises through the tournament. From The Super Kings Show to MI TV and Knight Club, these programmes will ensure that the excitement among fans reaches a notch higher in the comfort of their homes. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition raises question on police's role in Delhi violence case, alleges 'deep conspiracy'

By Joymala Bagchi Delegation members from five Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by Delhi police in north-east Delhi violence, terming it a deep conspir...

WHO calls for consistent message on virus

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says scientific disagreements over COVID-19 interventions like masks and vaccines shouldnt be treated as some kind of political football, but acknowledged that it isnt easy for everyo...

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

As NBCs late-night show Saturday Night Live is gearing up for a satirical show on the run-up to US Elections Day, actor Jim Carrey is all set to play the role of former American Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden...

Modi govt should apologise for lathicharge on farmers in Hry: Kisan Congress

The All India Kisan Congress AIKC on Thursday condemned the alleged lathicharge on protesting farmers in Haryana recently and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi governmentThe lathicharge on farmers&#160; proves the Centres hatred fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020