Krunal Pandya going to play 'big part' in our spin department, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Thursday said Krunal Pandya will be their lead spinner in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will play 'big part' in the tournament.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:15 IST
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Thursday said Krunal Pandya will be their lead spinner in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will play 'big part' in the tournament. While answering an ANI question in the pre-season virtual press conference, Mahela said the conditions here in the UAE will support spinners and the side has the right group of bowlers with them.

"Yeah, generally pitches will help most of the spinners and Krunal is going to be a big part of that. Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav are there and all are spinners are in contention of playing. You just have to do the basics right, there is no added pressure on spinners and they just have to execute their plans. We are confident about the group of bowlers we have for this season," Mahela said. Commenting on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the head coach said he looks sharp and real professional.

"I think Bumrah has been training really hard. Because of Indian commitments, he has been through lots of training to keep with the load. Following the IPL, India has to play against Australia. Bumrah looks really sharp, he is a real professional and he has looked after himself during the quarantine," Mahela said. Mahela further said that the franchise is fully committed to creating a good environment within the group so that players can focus more on the game and be mentally strong.

"I think a lot of players will be away from home after the IPL as well. We have planned different things, we have created an environment within the hotel so that they are looked after. Most of them are here with their families. So yeah, it is a challenge but we are looking at all aspects, it is about creating a very good environment within the group so that they can focus and enjoy the job in hand," Mahela said. He added that if in case someone tests positive in the group then also they are prepared for that situation.

"I mean the pandemic is such that is very difficult to control everything, but we are trying best to look at everything, but if someone ends up testing positive or there is a cluster of cases, then we have planned for it. One thing we have done is that even in the group when we are doing certain events, we have asked everyone to take every possible precaution because there is a chance that one person picks up the virus. We are trying to plan for everything. We will continue to do that and I hope everyone is disciplined," the head coach said. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. (ANI)

