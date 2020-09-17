Soccer-Premier League secures one-year China broadcast deal with Tencent

Soccer-Premier League secures one-year China broadcast deal with TencentReuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:27 IST
Premier League shareholders have unanimously agreed a broadcast deal in China with digital media platform Tencent for the 2020-21 season, the league announced on Thursday.
"From Saturday Sept. 19, supporters in China will be able to watch all 372 remaining Premier League matches live and follow the latest updates and news about their favourite clubs and players via Tencent’s digital platforms, including WeChat, QQ.com, Tencent Video, Penguin Live App, Tencent News App, Tencent Sports App and Kan Dian," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1833033.
