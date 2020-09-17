Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Georgian police arrest rugby official suspected of shooting player

Kharazishvili, 32, the former captain of the Georgian national Sevens team, underwent surgery and his life is not in danger, doctors said. Local media reported that the shooting followed a dispute between the two men. Georgian police launched an investigation into the illegal purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and damage to health.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:22 IST
Rugby-Georgian police arrest rugby official suspected of shooting player

Georgian police have arrested the vice president of the country's rugby union, Merab Beselia, over the shooting of player Ramaz Kharazishvili, who was shot in the leg at the sport's governing body's offices in the capital Tbilisi on Wednesday. Kharazishvili, 32, the former captain of the Georgian national Sevens team, underwent surgery and his life is not in danger, doctors said.

Local media reported that the shooting followed a dispute between the two men. Georgian police launched an investigation into the illegal purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and damage to health. Rugby is one of the most popular sports in Georgia, and the national team has reached the world cup four times since 2003.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

2,932 athletes selected for further training under Khelo India scheme: Kiren Rijiju

In order to capitalise on the sporting talent in the country, 2,932 athletes under the Khelo India Scheme and 10,248 athletes under various SAI sports promotional schemes have been selected for further training to excel in national and inte...

Sri Lanka court summons captain of oil tanker that caught fire

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday issued a notice to the captain of the Greek-owned oil tanker that caught fire off the countrys eastern coast to appear before it on September 28. The Colombo chief magistrate courts order comes a day after Att...

White House's Meadows meeting with airline CEOs as job cuts loom

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of layoffs in two weeks, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a 1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package propose...

Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Par'l

The Congress on Thursday said the farm sector legislations brought in by the government defeat the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be a death knell for the future of farming as it alleged that the Modi dispensation, akin to the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020