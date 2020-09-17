Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Smith Concussion: CA to work with Rajasthan Royals on his return to cricket

"Steve is making progress and working with our medical team through the concussion protocols required to return to play," he added. Smith along with other England and Australia cricketers will arrive here on Thursday night (UAE time) and undergo a six-day quarantine which means they will all miss action till September 23.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:33 IST
Steve Smith Concussion: CA to work with Rajasthan Royals on his return to cricket

Cricket Australia on Thursday revealed that Steve Smith is following "concussion protocols" which are crucial for his return to cricket in the IPL and asserted that it is "not willing" to compromise with the fitness of the Rajasthan Royals skipper. CA said it is working in tandem with RR to ensure his smooth return to competitive action after missing the entire England ODI series due to the concussion suffered during training.

"Cricket Australia has strict protocols when it comes to head impacts and concussions and, as we've seen over the last 12 months, we're not willing to compromise on those," CA's head of sports science Alex Kountouris said in a statement. "Steve is making progress and working with our medical team through the concussion protocols required to return to play," he added.

Smith along with other England and Australia cricketers will arrive here on Thursday night (UAE time) and undergo a six-day quarantine which means they will all miss action till September 23. RR's first match is on September 22 against Chennai Super Kings. Smith was hit on the head during a net session prior to the first ODI in Manchester and since then recovered well but not enough to play a competitive cricket.

Kountouris said the franchise and CA will be working together to monitor Smith's fitness upon his arrival in the UAE. Smith had also endured a concussion during last year's Ashes game at the Lord's and subsequently missed a Test match.

"The conservative management of Steve through this injury is consistent with our approach to put the player's welfare first, as we did with him during the Ashes last year," Kountouris said. The former physio, who has had a long association with the Sri Lankan national team followed by Australians, hinted that CA will not like Smith to be rushed into a match situation.

"We are striving to create environments where players trust that our medical team will always put their welfare first and therefore speak openly with them, whether this is about concussion, other injuries or mental health," he stated. Kountouris said that a lot of research has gone into studying concussions and its related effects.

"We have done a lot of research over the last few years to better understand head impacts and concussions specific to cricket, and that has helped up in how we manage our players. "We place the welfare of the player before the game because we strongly believe that is what’s best for the player." PTI KHS PM PM

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sub-committee for disinvestment formed for sale of PSIDC stake in PACL

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the constitution of an empowered cabinet sub-committee on disinvestment to finalise the modalities for strategic divestment of state-owned PSIDCs stake in Punjab Alkalies Chemicals Limited PACL. The ...

Rollout of SAROD-Ports for dispute resolution credit positive: Icra

The rollout of SAROD-Ports for affordable and timely resolution of maritime-related disputes is a credit positive for the sector even as its success remains to be seen, ratings agency Icra said on Thursday. Launched on September 10,...

2,932 athletes selected for further training under Khelo India scheme: Kiren Rijiju

In order to capitalise on the sporting talent in the country, 2,932 athletes under the Khelo India Scheme and 10,248 athletes under various SAI sports promotional schemes have been selected for further training to excel in national and inte...

Sri Lanka court summons captain of oil tanker that caught fire

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday issued a notice to the captain of the Greek-owned oil tanker that caught fire off the countrys eastern coast to appear before it on September 28. The Colombo chief magistrate courts order comes a day after Att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020