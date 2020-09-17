Left Menu
Chris Silverwood advises caution to England players over 'burn-out' in IPL

England head coach Chris Silverwood . Image Credit: ANI

In a word of caution, England head coach Chris Silverwood asked his players to keep checking in with team management and be prepared for a possible 'burn-out' during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). In this edition of the IPL, 10 England players will be playing for their respective franchises.

England recently finished off their ODI series against Australia, and now the players are on their way to UAE to take part in the IPL. "It's their decision really, but we'll have to keep an eye on them. Obviously, the contracts are good for them but equally as well we're looking forward at a T20 World Cup. The more high-class T20 they can play will be a good thing for us. The one thing that I have encouraged is that they keep talking to us; we need to make sure that they don't burn out as well," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will join Kolkata Knight Riders while Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, and Jofra Archer will link up with Rajasthan Royals. Moeen Ali will join Royal Challengers Bangalore while Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran will represent Hyderabad and Chennai respectively. England lost the three-match series against Australia after coming on the wrong side of the result in the final ODI. Earlier Jofra Archer had revealed the difficulty in living in a bio-secure bubble and he also hinted towards pulling out from Big Bash League.

"Jofra's found being locked up difficult at times. He's not the only player, there's been quite a few. We have to do it and I'm very proud of how the guys have dealt with it. It's a juggling act of keeping people fresh in the mind. When people have asked to get out of the bubble, we've got them out. We said we would and we have. It's a case of making sure we don't burn people out," Silverwood said. The upcoming IPL is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

