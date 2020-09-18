Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Mickelson's U.S. Open dreams come to a quick end after disastrous opening round

But his errant tee shots would continue and he had nine bogeys and a double bogey the rest of the way to card a nine-over 79 - a score that tied for his worst opening round ever at a major. Mickelson famously started the 18th hole at Winged Foot in 2006 with a one stroke lead but chose to use a driver off the tee and promptly hit a hospitality tent.

Reuters | Mamaroneck | Updated: 18-09-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 05:33 IST
Golf-Mickelson's U.S. Open dreams come to a quick end after disastrous opening round

Phil Mickelson's dreams of completing the career Grand Slam by finally winning the U.S. Open and getting revenge on a course that has tormented him were all but lost in Winged Foot's long rough on Thursday after he carded an opening round 79. Mickelson hit just two fairways, the same number he hit at the course in the final round of the 2006 U.S. Open, when he suffered one of the most dramatic collapses in golf history on the tournament's final hole.

"I don't know what to say. It's a disappointing day," Mickelson told reporters. "I drove it poorly and I putted poorly," he said.

"The course couldn't be set up any better. It's a spectacular golf course, great design, awesome setup, and I thought it was a good opportunity to score low today. I just played terrible." It would have been a fairytale ending if the popular 50-year-old American, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, managed to overcome the odds to win the tournament, but his round left him tied for second-to-last place in the 144-player field.

He found the rough on his first two holes but managed to fight back to make birdie on both to sit two-under through two holes. But his errant tee shots would continue and he had nine bogeys and a double bogey the rest of the way to card a nine-over 79 - a score that tied for his worst opening round ever at a major.

Mickelson famously started the 18th hole at Winged Foot in 2006 with a one stroke lead but chose to use a driver off the tee and promptly hit a hospitality tent. His second shot hit a tree and he finished with a double-bogey six to end the tournament one shot behind winner Geoff Ogilvy.

Mickelson sounded resigned to having to wait another year for a shot at U.S. Open redemption. "I'm 9-over," he said.

"I'll play as hard as I can tomorrow and enjoy the round."

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Badal's resignation from Union Council of Ministers

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening. Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar...

Deeply concerned about India-China border issue, says Congressman

An Indian-American Congressman has urged China to end its military provocations of India and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the tense border standoff in Ladakh. Raja Krishnamoorthi said this following a classified briefing on the issue b...

U.N. food chief urges Bezos, other billionaires to step up to help world's starving

U.N. food chief David Beasley called on the worlds billionaires on Thursday to step up to help save some 30 million people he said are at risk of dying if they dont receive help from the World Food Programme. Globally some 270 million peopl...

Biden rejects Trump claim that COVID-19 vaccine is imminent

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday bluntly contradicted President Donald Trumps suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine may be only weeks away, warning Americans they cannot trust the presidents word. The idea that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020