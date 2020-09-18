Left Menu
Indians top Tigers to end 8-game skid

Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in four runs and Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning as the visiting Cleveland Indians snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Updated: 18-09-2020 08:07 IST
Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in four runs and Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning as the visiting Cleveland Indians snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night. Ramirez had four hits and scored three runs, while Cesar Hernandez supplied three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run. Franmil Reyes added two RBIs for Cleveland (27-23).

Bieber (8-1) gave up three runs on four hits and struck out 10 in the opener of a four-game series. Detroit rookie starter Casey Mize (0-2) allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Willi Castro hit a three-run homer for the Tigers (21-28) off Bieber in the eighth.

Ramirez blasted his first homer of the game, a solo shot, with two out in the first inning. His second long ball and 13th of the season, which landed in the right field stands, came in the fourth inning after Hernandez reached on a single.

Cleveland loaded the bases in the same inning on a Tyler Naquin single sandwiched between walks to Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez. Oscar Mercado hit a bouncer to third that Isaac Paredes booted, allowing Santana to score. Mize then walked Francisco Lindor on a 3-2 pitch, forcing in another run to make it 5-0. Nick Ramirez replaced Mize and struck out Hernandez to end the Indians' outburst.

Bieber recorded three strikeouts in the bottom of the inning. The Indians scored three more runs in the seventh. Hernandez singled and Ramirez doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Santana walked to load the bases and Reyes followed with a two-run single. Naquin's RBI groundout increased Cleveland's lead to 8-0.

Hernandez and Ramirez were at it again in the eighth. Hernandez hit an RBI double to left and Ramirez drove him home with a soft single. Castro broke up Bieber's shutout bid with his opposite-field blast with two out in the eighth. Paredes, who doubled, and pinch-hitter Derek Hill, who walked, scored on the long ball.

