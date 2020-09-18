Soccer-Nomads 'had to turn blind eye' to ill players, says manager
Three players had to be withdrawn prior to the second round qualifier after testing positive for COVID-19 while a fourth showed symptoms and was excluded as a precaution. "Three lads have turned up tonight and they're not well," Morrison told British media after the Welsh champions' 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground.Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:28 IST
Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison said he had to "turn a blind eye" to players who showed up unwell for Thursday's Europa League game against Dinamo Tbilisi as he had already lost four members of the squad due to COVID-19. Three players had to be withdrawn prior to the second round qualifier after testing positive for COVID-19 while a fourth showed symptoms and was excluded as a precaution.
"Three lads have turned up tonight and they're not well," Morrison told British media after the Welsh champions' 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground. "And it's like, 'Lads I don't want to hear it. I can't hear it tonight that you're ill ... Let's just get through it'.
"I've been told that before the game and we've had to turn a blind eye to it and then you would have never noticed that anyone there tonight wasn't feeling great."
