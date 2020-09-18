Sports News Roundup: Overtime win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final; Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yanks make homer history in series sweep

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches in the fourth inning, and the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. The Yankees hit 19 homers in the series, a major league record over a three-game span, and became the first team to hit five homers in an inning since the Washington Nationals did it against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27, 2017.

Overtime win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli scored 13:18 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed from Barclay Goodrow from behind the net and fired from point-blank range. The puck bounced off the post, skittered along the goal line and then ticked off goalie Semyon Varlamov's skate and into the back of the net to end the best-of-seven series.

Osaka withdraws from French Open with hamstring injury

Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said on Thursday. The 22-year-old had her left hamstring taped when she battled back against Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open final in New York on Saturday to win her third Grand Slam title.

Heat seize 2-0 series lead over Celtics with second-half surge

Goran Dragic scored a game-high 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 15 of his 21 during a furious third-quarter comeback, and the Miami Heat rallied from an early 17-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night near Orlando. Adebayo, the hero of Game 1 with his critical block in overtime, added 10 rebounds as the Heat improved to 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and 10-1 in the playoffs. Six Miami players scored in double figures, including Duncan Robinson, who had 18 points on six 3-pointers.

Former Australian rules player gets $1 million payout for repeated concussions

Former Australian rules player Shaun Smith has welcomed a A$1.4 million ($1.02 million) insurance payout for brain damage he suffered after sustaining repeated concussions during his playing career. The insurance company accepted that Smith was "totally and permanently disabled" as a result of the head knocks he suffered playing for the North Melbourne and Melbourne clubs in the Australian Football League (AFL) in the 1980s and 1990s.

Italian teenager Musetti continues dream run in Rome

Teenager Lorenzo Musetti brandished his reputation as a next-generation star by taking down Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets at the Italian Open on Thursday for back-to-back wins against former top-five players. The 18-year-old Italian also defeated three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, a former world number three, in two sets on Tuesday in only his second Tour level match.

Volleyball: Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

This year's Volleyball Club World Championships have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body FIVB said. "The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global volleyball family," FIVB said in a statement https://www.fivb.com/en/about/news/fivb-announces-cancellation-of-fivb-volleyball-club?id=91346.

Duplantis produces highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump

American-born Swede Armand Duplantis produced the highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump on Thursday when he cleared 6.15 metres to win gold at the Rome Diamond League meeting. The 20-year-old cleared the bar at the second attempt with room to spare and was only three centimetres short of the world record he set indoors in Glasgow in February.

Thomas grabs U.S. Open lead, Mickelson falters

World number three Justin Thomas fired his lowest opening score in a major and held a one-shot lead after the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, while Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were among a slew of big-name players well off the pace. Thomas, who has one top-10 finish in five U.S. Open starts and missed the cut last year at Pebble Beach, drained a 24-foot birdie putt at the 18th for a five-under-par 65 at a Winged Foot layout that has yet to bare its teeth.