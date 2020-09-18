IPL 13: Bumrah can fill Malinga's shoes for Mumbai Indians, says Brett Lee

Left Menu
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes that Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:41 IST
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes that Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The upcoming edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Malinga will be missing IPL this year as he opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons, and Mumbai Indians have named Australian quick James Pattinson as his replacement. Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan', Lee said: "I have been Bumrah's fan since he burst into the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball, but I like him with the old ball, and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling the yorkers consistently, and there are very few bowlers like him."

When asked about the chances of Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL, Lee said: "They have to be in the top four. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four." Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

When asked about the CSK line-up, Lee said: "They are up there. I have picked them to win and I think CSK has a good chance because of their spin attack. With Santner, Jadeja needs to step up and be the number one spinner and CSK has got great variety and none of the spinners are the same so they are at an advantage for the conditions in the UAE as the tournament. CSK and Mumbai had played the finals of the 2019 edition with Mumbai winning its fourth IPL title. (ANI)

