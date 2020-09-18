Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lynn banking on T10 experience in UAE to perform in IPL

"But first and foremost, it starts with geling with the team, on the training paddlock, with Chappo (Paul Chapman), the trainer, getting some good sweat in the Abu Dhabi heat and really earn the right to go out there and score some runs," said the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman. Lynn said that being picked up by the best franchise in the IPL was indeed special.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:25 IST
Lynn banking on T10 experience in UAE to perform in IPL

Going through a poor run of form, Australian top-order batsman Chris Lynn is banking on his exploits at last year's T10 tournament in UAE to turn things around and contribute to his IPL team Mumbai Indians. The 13th IPL, which was shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, will get underway here on Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Lynn, a hard-hitting opener, had a poor run at the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League having scored less than 150 runs in nine games for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. However, the 30-year-old was the highest run-getter at last year's T10 league in UAE. He amassed 371 runs for Maratha Arabians and also smashed the highest individual score of 91 off 30 balls.

"I have got some really good memories from the T10 tournamemt last year here in Abu Dhabi, so hopefully just reconnect with what worked for me there and hopefully put some performaces on the board," he said. However, Lynn will find it difficult to break into the MI's playing XI with coach Jayawardene already making it clear that he will not tinker with the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

The Australian said he is ready to bat at any position that Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene deems fit. "Rohit! what a world class player, runs on the board, on and off the field what he's contributed to Mumbai is something really really special. And Quinny (De Kock) has been outstanding with the gloves and bat in hand," Lynn said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians official Twitter handle.

"So, if I can whizz in my way there, somewhere, and hopefully do a job, then that's awesome. But at the end of the day, you're happy to bat at the top-order, middle order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit." According to Lynn, it is all about training properly and then earning his right to be in the playing XI. "But first and foremost, it starts with geling with the team, on the training paddlock, with Chappo (Paul Chapman), the trainer, getting some good sweat in the Abu Dhabi heat and really earn the right to go out there and score some runs," said the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman.

Lynn said that being picked up by the best franchise in the IPL was indeed special. "Being picked up for any team in the IPL is a privilege, but to go to probably the number one franchise in the IPL is something really special," he said.

"The history speaks for itself. Their record speaks for itself, the players speak for themselves, how professional the franchise is, is something that I really look forward to. "This is a new challenge now and I'm really excited to hopefully contribute to a couple of wins." PTI NRB ATK ATK.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Blast targets 'American' English school in southern Iraq

An improvised explosive device blew up outside an English-language institute in southern Iraq early Friday without causing any casualties, Iraqi police said in a statement, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting the American presence in ...

'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels saddened that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should paus...

Forex reserves down by USD 353 mn to USD 541.66 bn: RBI data

After touching a life-time high in the previous week, the countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 353 million to USD 541.660 billion in the week ended September 11, according to the Reserve Bank data. In the previous week ende...

AUM under NPS, Atal Pension Yojana nears Rs 5 lakh crore: PFRDA

The total assets under management of the National Pension System and the Atal Pension Yojana are approaching towards a corpus of Rs 5 lakh crore, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020